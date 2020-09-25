Here is your Friday Top Five, with editor Andrew Korner

This week's Friday Top Five included news of Tom Berry's passing (main image), Cr Marnie Doyle's resignation and change of heart, and a new development near Riverlink.

IT HAS been a huge week for Ipswich in the news, and one that many people have been anticipating for some time.

The extent of Paul Pisasale’s behaviour as mayor has been laid bare, and there was no hiding from it in the court this week as the former “Mr Ipswich” issued an apology to the people of Ipswich.

We also learned that things might not be all that hunky dory with our new mayor and her deputy, following the shock revelation that Cr Marnie Doyle had issued her resignation a week ago, only to later withdraw it.

We also lost a legend, in long-time bus company owner Tom Berry.

There is big news from the QT on our upcoming election coverage, with live forums planned for Ipswich and Ipswich West postponed to October 26.

The forums will be broadcast via Streamyard for anyone who wants to see how our candidates stack up.

Lockyer Valley residents can also tune into their forum on October 6.

We will keep you updated with details as we get closer to the event. Stay tuned!

Here is this week’s Friday Top Five.

Pisasale faces up to his legacy

Since former mayor Paul Pisasale’s misdeeds started to make headlines several years ago, we have slowly learned more about the extent of his actions during what has become an infamous period in our history.

Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale pleaded guilty to more offences this week.

This week, the disgraced former Mr Ipswich laid it all out on the table, admitting to more than 30 offences ranging from fraud to sexual assault, and issuing an apology in court addressed to the people of Ipswich.

It is important to note that this story is still not over, with Pisasale to face sentence next week.

More drama with our new council

While we were distracted by Paul Pisasale’s court case, there was more drama going on among the new councillors. Deputy Mayor Marnie Doyle announced her resignation from the position last week, with the matter kept hush until Tuesday this week. By the following day, Cr Doyle had revoked her resignation.

UNITED FRONT: Mayor Teresa Harding with Deputy Mayor Cr Marnie Doyle

Mayor Teresa Harding put the drama down to the council still ‘learning’, but you could be forgiven for thinking there has been an element of disharmony at play behind the scenes.

Ipswich people will no doubt give this new-look council time to settle in, but pretty soon it will be time for Cr Harding and co to pull the sleeves up and get on with the job.

Swift decision on development future

The QT has been following the proposed redevelopment for the Swifts Sports Club at Booval for many months now, and there was another interesting twist in that saga this week.

Not long after realising it could not expand its footprint at the site, the club decided not to proceed with buying the facility off the council. Cr Marnie Doyle said she believed the council had “done all it can” to assist Swifts in the matter, but that the concerns of local residents also had to be taken seriously. Swifts still has 10 years on the lease for the site.

Vacant block to go ‘back to the future’

Riverlink developer Bob Ell is behind a plan to turn vacant land near the Railway Workshops into a massive entertainment precinct, including two drive-in movie theatres, an outdoor putt-putt course, two basketball courts, a climbing wall, arcade, kiosk, dining court, heritage plaza and playground.

Bob Ell has grand plans at North Ipswich.

Talk of development on the land has been going on for years, but it was good to see some action this week.

The plan has been approved by the council and earthworks have started. Construction looks set to go ahead next year.

So will Ipswich people use the facilities? The drive in at Tivoli has been a hit with families in the past, so it seems plausible that this idea could work.

The new facilities could also complement the already popular Workshops Rail Museum.

Time will tell.

Ipswich loses an icon

Busw legend Tom Berry died recently.

Ipswich lost a legend recently, with the man behind one of the city’s most familiar bus companies passing away peacefully aged 100.

Tom Berry became an icon of the city through his decades of ownership of the Amberley-Rosewood Bus Company, which later became Highway Coaches.

There are not too many Ipswich kids who haven’t planted their bum in the seat of a Highway Coaches bus at some point, and for many of us, it was a pretty regular occurrence.

Tom, who only retired six years ago, passed away with wife June by his side on September 16.