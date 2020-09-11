Here is your Friday Top Five, with editor Andrew Korner

Tim McCallum pictured at the Gabba, Brisbane 10th of September 2020. Tim will sing the national anthem at this year’s AFL Grand Final. (Image/Josh Woning)

Tim McCallum pictured at the Gabba, Brisbane 10th of September 2020. Tim will sing the national anthem at this year’s AFL Grand Final. (Image/Josh Woning)

1. Meatworkers in crisis - is there light?

Churchill Abattoir director, Barry Moule.

THERE were still some things to smile about in a week marred by massive job losses at one of Ipswich’s biggest employers.

News that JBS Dinmore was shedding 600 staff came as a shock, despite the fact we knew shifts had been dramatically reduced for workers already this year.

We remain cautiously optimistic regarding subsequent news that abattoirs here in Ipswich, at Churchill, and at Beenleigh, may be able to take on some or all of those who have lost jobs at Dinmore.

This is an issue we will continue to follow closely in the coming weeks.

2. Voice of Ipswich at the GF

Tim McCallum from Brisbane pictured at the Gabba, Brisbane 10th of September 2020. Tim will sing the national anthem at this years AFL Grand Final. (Image/Josh Woning)

Speaking of things to smile about amid the chaos of COVID, Ipswich singer Tim McCallum, who has already made headlines for his inspirational story in overcoming a life-changing accident, has been announced as the man to sing the national anthem at the AFL Grand Final.

There’s no doubt Tim will have the home crowd behind him when he belts out Advance Australia Fair on October 24.

3. Waste to energy controversy fumes

The Ipswich Incinerator Campaign Action Group launched on Monday outside Parliament House.

The proposed waste to energy plant at Swanbank has been shrouded in controversy from the moment it was first made public.

A strong protest movement against the proposal has been mobilised and is putting pressure on the State Government to intervene in its approval, and just this week, we reported on four local State MPs who have now officially voiced their opposition to the Remondis proposal.

A big question mark remains over what effect, if any, the opinions of our four MPs will have on the result at the end of the day.

The proposal is now deemed a co-ordinated project, which means the State Government has effectively wiped its hands of this political football.

4. Director walks despite tragic work death

Matthew O'Brien (main image) was killed in a workplace incident at Yatala in 2015. Oil Tech's director Michael Joseph Reid (inset) had charges against him dropped.

The brother of Ipswich man Matthew O’Brien was furious outside court after charges against the director of a southeast Queensland waste liquid recycling company were dropped.

Mr O’Brien was killed in an explosion at Oil Tech International Pty Ltd at Sandy Creek Rd Yatala, about 8am on November 5, 2015.

Oil Tech and its sole director Michael Joseph Reid were charged in October 2017 with reckless conduct by the Office of the Workplace Health and Safety Prosecutor. The charge against Mr Reid was this week dropped.

Oil Tech pleaded guilty to the single charge of reckless conduct and was fined $800,000, with a conviction recorded.

Mr O’Brien’s brother Dale reacted angrily outside court, saying it showed Matthew’s life was worth little.

5. Childcare centres all the rage

A new child care centre with capacity for 150 children is planned in Ipswich and will be located in the same precinct as Costco Bundamba.

Child care centres have been popping up everywhere lately, with the latest one to go near the popular Costco supermarket at Bundamba.

An application has been submitted to Ipswich City Council on behalf of Ink Developments Pty Ltd and if approved, the one-storey centre will be built on land on Bognuda St, a now busy thoroughfare linking Bundamba to the Warrego Highway.

Plans show the centre would have 922sqm of indoor space and 2991sqm of outdoor play space with 38 carparking spaces, catering for 150 kids.