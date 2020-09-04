Here is your Friday Top Five, with editor Andrew Korner

IT HAS been another week in which we have been forced to continue to watch nervously for updates on Ipswich and West Moreton coronavirus cases, following the cluster at the Youth Detention Centre at Wacol.

While we woke to the good news on Friday that there were no new cases in Queensland, it seems not outrageous to suggest that there could be more floating around we still are not aware of.

The West Moreton region has gone from an extended period of having zero cases to suddenly jumping to 12 active cases, out of 25 across the state.

If we get through this without any further clusters, a huge credit must go to the health authorities for getting this worrying spread under control so promptly.

As always, drop me a line at andrew.korner@news.com.au and let me know how you are finding the website experience. I have had several people contact me in the past week who were struggling to find local news and notices and I hope our hints and tips were helpful.

For anyone hoping to get more out of the QT online, try this link: https://www.qt.com.au/news/five-ways-get-more-digital-subscritpion/4072903/

Here is this week's Friday Top Five.

1. Every parent's worst nightmare

There was a case before Ipswich District Court this week that would have sent a shiver down your spine if you have children.

A boy walking along one of Ipswich's busiest roads was targeted in a seemingly random kidnapping attempt, but a man high on ice who later couldn't even explain why he had attempted to take the boy away.

2. Health authorities scramble to control new Covid cases

Nurses conduct COVID-19 testing at a drive-thru fever clinic in Ipswich.

After thinking we had this virus under control at a local level, we have been jolted by news of several new cases this week, with links to more local businesses who will no doubt be hit hard by closures and required cleaning measures.

It is becoming increasingly clear that COVID-19 is going to take a huge toll on business, employment, mental wellbeing as well as our health.

3. New gym opens amid challenging times

Snap Fitness Karalee manager Aryan Taefy and franchisee Tudor Vasile.

It has been a very long time coming, and if you were picking a time to open a new gym, you likely would not have picked the midst of this pandemic.

But there was good news from Karalee this week with a new gym opening after many months in the making.

There's no doubt the gym will be popular in this rapidly growing Ipswich suburb. Here's hoping restrictions can continue to ease so that businesses like this can thrive once again.

4. Blast from the past at Redbank

Redbank Plaza turns 35. Remember the old lift!

If you are anything like me then this week's celebration of Redbank Plaza's 35th anniversary would have brought back some fond memories. Some of those old pictures from the early days certainly took me back to a particular time and place - one that some might argue was marginally better!

Over the years I had forgotten about the old see-through lift that used to go up the guts of the old shopping centre. When I was a kid I used to think that thing was an amazing feat of engineering.

5. Brave Ippy boys bow out in the footy

Junior Taungatua of Wavell in action between Ipswich State High and Wavell State High at Ipswich in the 2020 rugby League Langer Cup. (Image/Josh Woning)

After recovering from a shaky start, Ipswich High did themselves and their home town proud in the Langer Cup, scraping through to the semi-finals where they took on Palm Beach Currumbin this week. Unfortunately, the lads bowed out, but good on them for making it so far. There has been plenty of exciting news around the team, with two players picked up by the Roosters.