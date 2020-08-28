Here is your Friday Top Five, with editor Andrew Korner

WE ARE now just over two months since going digital only at the QT, and while we have embraced the change as much as we can, I know from speaking to you that some of you are still getting used to the idea of not having a newspaper in front of you.

Among the most commonly asked questions are, "where are the death notices", "where are the letters to the editor", and perhaps most importantly, "where is all the local news".

I will begin with the local news, because that is our top priority.

If you are using the QT website and, like several people I have spoken to, cannot seem to find any more than a few local stories at a time, try hitting the black "news" icon at the top of your screen.

After that, you should see a blue "local news" icon at the top of the next screen, tap that one and you should then be able to see a list containing the vast majority of our locally produced stories, stretching back as far as you would like to go.

We are producing about 100 stories a week here in Ipswich so it is vital you know where to find them. Don't forget to also look out for our regular email alerts for top stories.

For letters to the editor and public notices including births, deaths and marriages, hit the menu button at the top left of your screen and use the drop down menu to find letters near the top left, or notices down underneath the section marked "classifieds".

As always, email me at andrew.korner@qt.com.au if you cannot find what you are after.

Here is our Friday Top Five

1. Joke goes down like a lead balloon

Long-serving councillor Paul Tully will be reprimanded over a joke he made on Facebook earlier in the year. It appears not everyone saw the funny side and a complaint was eventually forwarded on for Ipswich City Council to make a ruling on this week.

2. Emergency spitter in court

Changju Wang leaves court after pleading guilty to spitting at an Ipswich nurse.

It is the type of offence that makes our blood boil. A woman has faced court after spitting in the direction of an Ipswich emergency nurse, after taking exception to being made to wait for treatment.

3. The battle after the battle

Alex McDowall during one of many of his overseas deployments with the Army. This picture was taken during his time in Iraq, where he faced the ongoing threat of gunfire and rocket attacks.

This is an issue that I have touched on several times over the past five or six years. Large numbers of former service personnel are experiencing great difficulties in adapting to life after defence. Recent reports have detailed the prevalence of homelessness and suicide among veterans. This issue is particularly relevant in Ipswich, where large numbers of defence families have settled.

4. Swift action needed on club future

Swifts Sports Club at Booval.

Ipswich City Council is promising to get down to the brass tacks of Swifts Sports Club plans to buy back its Booval facility and carry out a large-scale refurbishment. This is a controversial issue that has been in discussion for quite some time, so not surprising to hear Deputy Mayor Marnie Doyle saying that the time has come to get the information together and make a decision.

5. Formal proposal too good to turn down

St Peters Lutheran College Springfield seniors Hope Wilson and Zac Hyde.

I was too scared to talk to girls when I was in year 12, so this guy's effort in asking a girl out to the formal was particularly impressive. Young Zac Hyde went to great lengths to ensure she said 'yes'.