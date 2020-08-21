Here is your Friday Top Five, with editor Andrew Korner

ANOTHER week, another mysterious case of COVID-19.

Ipswich has been fortunate to avoid the worst of this virus so far, and despite news this week that a woman aged in her 70s had tested positive, we still have not seen a large scale outbreak in our region.

Here is hoping our health authorities, who have been doing a wonderful job, continue to stay on top of this awful thing.

Speaking of coronavirus, national news headlines featured the story of the backlash from the anti-vaxxer brigade upon hearing Australia was lining up for an early shot at a possible vaccination.

While most of us no doubt will be keenly awaiting a positive result, it seems nothing is above the suspicious of those anti-vaxxers out there, who believe this is all part of Bill Gates' plans for world domination.

Anyway, enough of that, here is what made this week's Friday Top Five.

Ipswich woman tests positive

WHILE we received the good news on Friday morning that the state had recorded no new cases of COVID-19 overnight, there are still concerns that an Ipswich woman may have unwittingly spread the virus.

The Bundamba woman tested positive on Wednesday, prompting fears she may have spread the virus at her workplace, the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre, where she worked five shifts while she was infectious.

There are 127 residents at the facility and about 520 staff work there.

Jets player loses foot in horror crash

THERE was terrible news for the Ipswich rugby league community and talented young Jets winger Rogan Dean this week.

Ipswich's Rogan Dean in action recently.

Rogan had one of his feet amputated just above the ankle in a crash involving a car when he was just a few minutes from home.

Jets CEO Richard Hughes said in a statement Mr Dean will "always have a place" at the club as he starts his recovery.

Ipswich people are known for supporting each other in tough times, so here's hoping those in and around rugby league can help Rogan through this difficult time.

Ipswich meatworkers face rough time up to Christmas

THIS week we revisited the plight of workers at JBS Dinmore, who have been hit with shift reductions due to the current state of the industry.

JBS Dinmore will close from Monday for two weeks, which means 1700 staff will be out of work for an extended period.

JBS meatworks at Dinmore. Picture NRM

Employees have only been working three day weeks over the past two months and the company does not qualify for JobKeeper, prompting an urgent plea from Blair MP Shayne Neumann for the Government to change the parameters to help people left in such a position.

Given the regional importance of JBS as an employer, it is hard to argue.

Man pleads guilty to charges relating to motorbike rider's death

A MAN has pleaded guilty to charges relating to the death of motorcycle rider Jack Daniels at Springfield earlier this year.

Jack Daniels, 27, was killed in a crash earlier this year.

Mr Daniels was killed three days into 2020, when he was struck by a vehicle while riding his motorbike at Springfield.

Tragically, 2020 has been a year marred by deaths on the road.

A Mt Isa man is due to face sentencing later in the year.

Have a look what's 'popped up' for sale

The Bubble House of Ipswich has hit the market for the first time. Pic of architect Graham Birchall and his wife Sharon at home. Pic Peter Wallis

It's almost like something out of a Roald Dahl fantasy novel.

The famous bubble house at Karalee was a creation of then university architecture student Graham Birchall.

In 1983 he set about turning his fantasy into a reality, and although it took 10 years, the result was nothing short of fantastic.

This house, regardless of your tastes, seems to fascinate anyone who lays eyes upon it.

We will be keenly following progress on the sale to see who is next to call the bubble house home.