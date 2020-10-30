Menu
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Opposition leader Deb Frecklington.
News

Here is your Friday Top Five, with editor Andrew Korner

Andrew Korner
30th Oct 2020 2:30 PM
JUDGEMENT DAY is coming for our Queensland MPs as we head to the polls on Saturday.

This week we held our election debates for the seats of Ipswich and Ipswich West and I sincerely hope that those of you who tuned in learned something new about the candidates who took part.

My thanks goes out to the candidates who participated in our debates, and all who have watched them so far.

Here is this week's Friday Top Five

 

1. Candidates face your questions

If you missed them, it's not too late to have a look at the replays of our election forums before voting on Saturday, here are the links.

 

Candidates from Ipswich and Ipswich West that will take part in Monday night's election debate. Clockwise from top left: Shelley Morton, Suzie Holmes, Scott O'Connell, Chris Green, Gary Duffy, and Clem Grieger.

 

Ipswich West debate

Ipswich debate

The Queensland Times will be out and about tomorrow as Ipswich residents cast their vote, and we will be closely monitoring the count on Saturday night and bringing you updates as they happen.

Here is hoping we don't have dramas with the vote counting like we did with the local council elections in March.

 

2. Cinema turf war

The relatively recent closure of the BCC cinemas in town was part of the final death throws of the mall as we knew it from the mid-1980s, but it might not be long before we have a new cinema in town, as part of a new-look CBD.

 

Limelight Cinemas general manager Alexis Poulsen. Picture: Cordell Richardson

 

Not everyone is a fan of the idea, however.

Over at Riverlink, Limelight Cinemas are fuming over the plan.

They say the city cannot sustain two cinemas so close to each other.

 

3. Ipswich cops a blast

Thousands of homes were left without power as severe storms whipped up punishing winds last Sunday afternoon.

Winds so powerful that they snapped power poles off at the base, and ripped massive gum trees out of the ground, resulted in widespread damage to the electricity infrastructure.

 

A power pole was snapped off at the base during severe storms that hit Ipswich on Sunday afternoon. This damage was seen at Baaring Dve, Karana Downs.

 

Homes on Ipswich's northern outskirts were worst hit, with some homes in Karalee and Chuwar still without power 24 hours later.

 

4. Death notices are back

One of the most common requests since the QT went fully digital was to bring back death notices into the digital newspaper.

It has taken months of work behind the scenes, but it has finally happened.

Death notices went back into the digital paper version this week.

Read today's digital edition of the QT

If you haven't noticed yet, get in and have a look and tell me what you think.

 

5. Send us your story

A big part of keeping you informed involves giving you the opportunity to contribute to the content on our website.

It is now easier than ever to submit stories and photos from your community, with our new streamlined system.

Simply click on this link, fill out the form and pop your story and.or photos in.

We welcome any news that is of interest to your community, within reason of course.

