Here is your Friday Top Five, with editor Andrew Korner

JUDGEMENT DAY is coming for our Queensland MPs as we head to the polls on Saturday.

This week we held our election debates for the seats of Ipswich and Ipswich West and I sincerely hope that those of you who tuned in learned something new about the candidates who took part.

My thanks goes out to the candidates who participated in our debates, and all who have watched them so far.

Here is this week's Friday Top Five

1. Candidates face your questions

If you missed them, it's not too late to have a look at the replays of our election forums before voting on Saturday, here are the links.

Ipswich West debate

Ipswich debate

The Queensland Times will be out and about tomorrow as Ipswich residents cast their vote, and we will be closely monitoring the count on Saturday night and bringing you updates as they happen.

Here is hoping we don't have dramas with the vote counting like we did with the local council elections in March.

2. Cinema turf war

The relatively recent closure of the BCC cinemas in town was part of the final death throws of the mall as we knew it from the mid-1980s, but it might not be long before we have a new cinema in town, as part of a new-look CBD.

Not everyone is a fan of the idea, however.

Over at Riverlink, Limelight Cinemas are fuming over the plan.

They say the city cannot sustain two cinemas so close to each other.

3. Ipswich cops a blast

Thousands of homes were left without power as severe storms whipped up punishing winds last Sunday afternoon.

Winds so powerful that they snapped power poles off at the base, and ripped massive gum trees out of the ground, resulted in widespread damage to the electricity infrastructure.

Homes on Ipswich's northern outskirts were worst hit, with some homes in Karalee and Chuwar still without power 24 hours later.

4. Death notices are back

One of the most common requests since the QT went fully digital was to bring back death notices into the digital newspaper.

It has taken months of work behind the scenes, but it has finally happened.

Death notices went back into the digital paper version this week.

If you haven't noticed yet, get in and have a look and tell me what you think.

