Here is one act you can't afford to miss

THEATRE SMORGASBOARD: Ipswich's One Act Play Festival will be staged at the Little Theatre.

THEATRE SMORGASBOARD: Ipswich's One Act Play Festival will be staged at the Little Theatre. Contributed

IT MIGHT be winter in Ipswich but the heat has been turned up at the Incinerator Theatre as the flames of theatrical competition begin to burn for the 64th Annual One-Act Play Festival.

It is the longest existing drama festival in Queensland and this year's Ipswich Little Theatre showcase is jam-packed.

The adjudicator will be well-known theatre identity Kate Beck.

Kate created Golden Glove Productions and began writing plays and playing to the festival circuit.

Golden Glove Productions first performed at Ipswich in 2004.

Over the years, Kate has been honoured with several awards including Best Original Script and Best Actress in a Comedy.

Kate has produced nine of her 10 original scripts and has won more than 100 awards across the festival circuit.

Each year across southeast Queensland, there is a flurry of thespian activity as small and large theatre groups select a one-act play, audition and cast the required actors and rehearse to create the very best possible production.

They will be striving for the awards over the weekend of August 10-12 at the Incinerator Theatre complex.

The Incinerator is an intimate theatre with a seating capacity of 80.

The theatre is a fully licensed venue with a bar.

Ipswich Little Theatre is a multicultural community theatre of voluntary workers.

They have groups for primary school children aged 6-13, a youth group, a group for people with disabilities (the only such volunteer group in Queensland) and a group who perform for the "early childhood” market, thus introducing the children of Ipswich to live theatre.

The main house theatre offers half its performances, at a 50 per cent discount, to charitable organisations for fundraising.

For the first time, the theatre is appealing to the community for help.

It is planned that a "glass” ceiling will be built to fly over the courtyard area to enhance this beautiful building.

This will cost Ipswich Little Theatre $250,000.

Whilst their own members are lending the theatre the money to allow the work to proceed, they want to repay this extraordinary generosity as quickly as possible.

Ipswich Little Theatre is asking the community to help fund this project by donation and or sponsorship.

Donations of any amount, sponsorship or just box office support are asked for.

Donations of $50 or more will be acknowledged in one newsletter and one program. Financial support of $1000 or more will be acknowledged in newsletters and programs for 12 months and donations of $5000 or more will be permanently recorded in the courtyard.

All donations (other than anonymous) will be permanently recorded on the theatre's website.

For more information about how you can help, contact the Ipswich Little Theatre at info@ilt.org.au or Robyn Harm on 0413 742 116 or 38123516.