Here comes the cavalry as blaze batters Coast

by Dan Knowles
10th Nov 2019 6:20 AM

 

FIREFIGHTERS were last night trying to extinguish a blaze that had forced more than 4000 people from their homes on the Sunshine Coast.

An army of firefighters from as far away as Gladstone were pouring in to try to end the five-day fire, which has cut a swath across the area north of Noosa, forcing the evacuation of Tewantin, Cooroibah and Noosa North Shore.

While hundreds of residents were last night waiting to find out the extent of the blaze that damaged at least one home and destroyed a number of other buildings, authorities deemed it safe enough to allow thousands of Tewantin residents to go home.

The fire is one of 36 burning across Queensland, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said, in what has shaped as a season from hell for firefighters and communities caught up in the blazes.

Firefighters on the Sunshine Coast were hoping the wind would drop last night, but have warned residents to prepare for the worst.

Hundreds remain in evacuation centres or bunked in with friends and relatives.

Dampening down the fire zone at Lower Beechmont in the Gold Coast hinterland yesterday. Picture: Richard Gosling/AAP
One of them is Sienna Martin, who made a desperate 16km trek on foot, leading her two daughters' beloved ponies out of the Cooroibah blaze.

Ms Martin dashed into rescue the four horses - Harry, Oliver, Bella and Sugar - as the flames and smoke tore towards their paddock.

She and daughters Sakari, 14, and Taia, 11, were yesterday caring for the ponies at Noosa Showgrounds where they were sheltering from the fire.

A squadron of 11 aircraft were waterbombing the fire front yesterday as Ms Palaszczuk visited a Noosa fire evacuation centre and reassured residents that police were patrolling the area to prevent looting,

"We don't want people going home yet until we've done the line scans to make sure that we're definitely sure that it's safe," she said.

Sienna Martin with daughters Sakari, 15, and Taia, 11, and and two of their horses Oliver and Bella. Picture: Annette Dew
Sienna Martin with daughters Sakari, 15, and Taia, 11, and and two of their horses Oliver and Bella. Picture: Annette Dew

 

