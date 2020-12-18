Here are top stories from across Ipswich this week

Among our top stories this week, was the death of former Ipswich mayor Des Freeman aged 95 (main image), delays in securing a tenant for the CBD cinema, a last call to adopt struggling Ipswich families, and the purchase of a new project house for the city's young apprentices.

Among our top stories this week, was the death of former Ipswich mayor Des Freeman aged 95 (main image), delays in securing a tenant for the CBD cinema, a last call to adopt struggling Ipswich families, and the purchase of a new project house for the city's young apprentices.

AS WE edge ever closer to Christmas it has been great to see the many examples of generosity in the community.

Our Adopt a Family Appeal is down to the last four families, which is great considering we started off with 80 families only a few weeks ago, and the feedback from local charities is that the amount of support out there is as high as ever, despite what has been a challenging year.

We are determined to help The Base Support Services in Goodna find help for the remaining four families, so if you can assist, please check out this free story and get in contact with them.

It has been an honour to assist these great Ipswich charities in the selfless work they do across the community, and I can only hope that our contribution in spreading the word has gone some way towards brightening up Christmas for those who have battled away this year.

Speaking of battles, we are fast approaching the 10th anniversary of one of the biggest challenges this city faced in a long time.

The 2011 floods also brought Ipswich people together in adversity, and despite all the heartache that came with that extraordinary weather, this city stood tall once again and found a way to survive and rebuild.

The QT will be revisiting some memories from the 2011 floods next January, so if you have any flood stories you would like to share, drop me a line at andrew.korner@news.com.au.

Here is this week’s Friday Top Five stories from across Ipswich.

1. Farewell to a former mayor

Former Ipswich mayor Des Freeman (front, centre) passed away on December 12.

Des Freeman, mayor of Ipswich from 1979-91, in the days before the amalgamation with Moreton Shire Council, died this week aged 95.

We spoke to his son Phil and other figures from within the Labor Party, including current Blair MP Shayne Neumann, about Des’s time as mayor and his qualities as a human being.

Former Ipswich mayor Des Freeman passed away on December 14.

There is no doubt that Ipswich advanced a long way during Des’s reign, and many of the things we enjoy about the city today are because of his contributions decades ago.

2. Cinema project delayed

The controversial plan to bring a cinema back into the CBD has hit a snag.

COVID-19 has not helped Ipswich City Council in its plans to lure a cinema operator, with news emerging this week that United Cinemas was getting cold feet.

United Cinemas, which operates 10 cinemas around Australia including Eldorado in Indooroopilly, was the council’s preferred operator to anchor its upgraded cinema facilities.

It appears United is not keen to lease the building off council, given the horrors of the past year.

Ipswich CBD cinemas. Birch, Carroll and Coyle chose not to renew its lease for the site in 2019.

So the question remains, is there room for two in the cinema game in Ipswich?

One more thing; my apologies for the initial error in the story, which stated the BCC cinema had been in the mall for 50 years.

As anyone who has been around Ipswich for a while would know, the cinema has moved around a bit during those 50 years.

One of my favourite childhood memories was watching Young Einstein in the old cinema complex on East St when it first came out in 1988.

3. Woman loses Maccas lawsuit

This year would not have felt like a truly mad year without an obligatory McDonald’s lawsuit.

I don’t know what it is about McDonald’s, but poor old Ronald often finds himself the target of legal actions, with everything from coffee that is too hot to floors that are too slippery.

The case we reported on this week involved a woman tripping over a car park bollard.

The judge had his say on the matter, and can I just mention that I am grateful to learn that someone out there in the legal fraternity still has a basic concept of taking responsibility for one’s own actions.

4. Urgent call for battling families

As mentioned earlier, we have just four families left in our Adopt a Family appeal for this year.

Kerry, Vika, Larissa and acting service manager Jody, of the Base Support Services at Goodna, where there are only four families left to help as part of the Adopt a Family Appeal.

We have seen a wonderful response so far, after beginning with 80 families spread across six charity organisations.

It would mean the world to these four remaining families to receive a helping hand ahead of Christmas, so please shout out if you can help.

5. Next project house a renovator’s dream

8 Gibbon St in East Ipswich will be transformed as part of Apprenticeships Queensland's Building Futures Program.

We have covered the impressive work carried out by Ipswich apprentices in the Building Futures Program for the past three years, starting with the first project at Hill St in North Ipswich.

8 Gibbon St in East Ipswich.

Since then, the concept has gone from strength to strength, helping the region’s young apprentice tradesmen and women progress to the next step in their careers while also giving them a project to be proud of for years to come.

We cannot wait to see the results of the latest project at East Ipswich, especially after the marvellous effort at this year’s project house at Woodend.