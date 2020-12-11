Menu
A collection of the top stories from across Ipswich this week.
News

Here are the top stories from Ipswich this week

Andrew Korner
11th Dec 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

1. Former mayor cleared

WELL, it has been a week topped off by sensational news in Ipswich, with confirmation on Friday morning that former Ipswich mayor Andrew Antoniolli’s appeal against all 13 counts of fraud and one count of breaching bail had been upheld.

Antoniolli’s conviction and subsequent sentencing last year were obviously big news across the country, coming on the back of an awful period for Ipswich City Council.

Now, more than a year on, we are told it was all a mistake.

You could be forgiven for being slightly confused at how our wonderful justice system works.

Here is a link to the latest on the successful Antoniolli appeal.

2. Batten down the hatches

IT is always hard to know whether to be grateful or wary when there is talk of lots of rain coming our way.

MONSTROUS: Rain coming our way

If you have been following the forecast for this weekend, then you would be fairly certain at this stage that rain is coming in some form.

The question is, how much, and how quickly is it going to come down?

Given the current forecast, I would not think we have too much to worry about in terms of flooding.

Here is hoping we get enough rain to break the current drought, however.

Our farmers and our dams need it pretty badly.

3. Councillor behaviour in the spotlight

There was some fairly intense debate this week in Ipswich City Council, with some of that discussion centred Cr Paul Tully’s motion to introduce drug and alcohol testing for councillors.

READ MORE: Councillors and staff could face testing

Now I realised that you’ve got nothing to worry about if you do the right thing, but it seems a shame to me that any workplace would feel the need to introduce such measures.

Surely we can count on our councillors to show up to the job with a clear head?

4. Vote for your favourite butcher

You may have noticed that we have managed to get celebrity chef Matt Preston on board for our campaign to find Ipswich’s best butcher or deli.

With Christmas almost here, the timing couldn’t be better to give some recognition to the local operators behind our city’s finest cuts.

I know for a fact that the vast majority of you will have a soft spot for one of the many great butchers out there in our region, so why not vote for them in our poll?

FIND OUT HOW TO VOTE HERE

5. Adopt a Family for Christmas

Ipswich’s generosity this year has been wonderful, particularly when you take into account what a touch year it has been.

After starting off with 80 families, we are now down to just 16.

If you can lend a hand to our last remaining families, please click on this link to find out how to go about it.

We are nearly there!

Ipswich Queensland Times

