‘Her entire world was flipped’: Girl’s sore rib was cancer

Little Sophia Allen jumped out of bed and felt a sharp pain. A large tumour that was surrounding most of her lung had just broken her rib. This is her story.

A sore ribcage as she jumped out of bed was the first and only sign of ill-health for nine-year-old Sophia Allen.

A large tumour that was surrounding most of her lung had just broken her rib.

"You've got a nine-year-old girl living a normal life who was super excited because she'd come third in a swimming carnival just a few weeks before, all of a sudden her entire world was flipped," great aunt Vicky Graham said.

The Year 4 student was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare type of bone and soft tissue cancer, two days before Christmas last year.

Treatment for the aggressive cancer started immediately.

"She's had a 10-hour operation to remove the tumour from her ribs and now she is currently back on five months of chemo," Ms Graham said.

Sophia had to have five ribs removed and has been in-and-out of the hospital due to her very weak immune system caused by the chemotherapy.

Mum Anneke Allen said her daughter is a kind and tough little girl who loves swimming, going to school and her little brother.

"She's always been very, very tough and she's very sweet, she was always looking after her little brother," Ms Allen said.

"She's one of those kids who looks out for others."

Sophia Allen, 9, with her great aunt Vicky Graham, who is raising money for her treatment by competing in a half Ironman. Picture: Liam Kidston.

Sophia's family have rallied around her to fight for remission, which doctors say is possible if chemo and radiation goes as planed.

Ms Graham - who calls herself the "crazy aunt" - is going to compete in a half Ironman in Cairns on June 6 to raise funds for Sophia's treatment and recovery.

The event will involve 1.9km swim, 90km bike ride and a 21.1km run.

"'Stay Strong for Soph' is our fundraiser and it's about drawing on that strength when you feel like you can't do it anymore," Ms Graham said.

"Every time I want to give up with my training or in the event I will think of the strength that Soph has to have to get through this year."

She said her work with cancer patients in her job as an exercise physiologist has shown her first hand how cancer treatment can cause "financial toxicity" for families.

Since Sophia's diagnosis last year, Ms Allen has only been able to go back to work for four days.

It is hoped Sophia will be able to get her central line removed in the coming months so that she can return to the pool for a swim.

"She is really looking forward to that. Of all of it, the things that have really affected her have not being able to go swimming and the hair," Ms Allen said.

To donate to the fundraiser: https://au.gofundme.com/f/stay-strong-for-soph

