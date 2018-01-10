Hep C assailant who spat in cop's mouth is moving where?

Luke Benjamin Wilson has used his hepatitis C status to threaten and assault at least four people - including three police officers and a nurse - since 2004.

A SERIAL hepatitis C assailant could be released from jail in four months despite spitting in the mouth of a police officer who suffers ongoing psychological trauma from the assault.

Luke Benjamin Wilson on Tuesday pleaded guilty to 12 charges including assaulting and obstructing police and multiple weapons and drug charges.

Sentenced to 30 months in prison, and after spending nine months on remand, Wilson could be back on the streets in April when he is eligible for parole.

Wilson has used his hepatitis C status to threaten and assault at least four people - including three police officers and a nurse - since 2004, Brisbane District Court heard.

In his latest attack, Wilson spat into the mouth of a constable who still suffers from the "psychological impacts" of the assault, Judge Deborah Richards said.

The officer was trying to restrain Wilson after the 37-year-old Ipswich resident was found wandering around the busy State Library precinct in Brisbane with a loaded and cocked .22 calibre rifle wrapped in a blanket in April last year.

"I've got hep C c---s - do you want me to spit blood at you?," Wilson yelled at police before spitting at the constable.

The saliva landed inside the police officer's mouth, behind his bottom lip, the court heard.

The officer was eventually given the all-clear in regard to the virus that can severely damage the liver, but Judge Richards said the victim was still traumatised.

"The constable underwent a very anxious six months waiting to find out if he had contracted hepatitis C," Judge Richards said.

"He has continued to feel the effects, psychologically, of that assault."

Judge Richards noted Wilson had threatened to infect police with hepatitis C in 2004.

In 2007, he tried to bite a police officer, spat and smeared blood on him.

Three years later, he bit his neighbour on the arm and threatened to infect the man with hep C and AIDS.

And four years later he spat at a nurse and bit his finger, again threatening to infect his victim with the disease.

The offence of assault by spitting attracts a maximum 14-year prison term in Queensland.

Wilson has spent some time in jail for violence and other offences over the years.

"Unfortunately you haven't learned from those periods in custody," Judge Richards said.

"Given ... that you deliberately spat into the face of a police officer, plus the fact that you were wandering around threatening people with a loaded and cocked rifle, it seems to me that the cumulative effect of that behaviour warrants a sentence in excess of two years in prison."

Wilson plans to return to the Ipswich region when he walks from jail.- NewsRegional