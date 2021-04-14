Hemsworth’s catch-up with Aussie actress

Chris Hemsworth has been spotted having a low-key catch-up with an Aussie actress who’s another Hollywood success story.

Chris Hemsworth has been spotted having a low-key catch-up with an Aussie actress who’s another Hollywood success story.

They're two of Australia's biggest actors, who both started with humble beginnings on Home And Away.

Chris Hemsworth and Isla Fisher caught up for a low-key coffee break in Sydney this week, which has some fans wondering whether or not they could be working on a new project together.

Isla Fisher looked stylish in double denim. Picture: BACKGRID

RELATED: Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen spotted house hunting in Sydney

The actress, 45, looked '90s chic sporting a double denim ensemble, paired with some very expensive acessories. The star wore a pair of $1,240 Stella McCartney heels and a $7,100 Fendi handbag.

Hemsworth, 37, kept things more casual with a white T-shirt, shorts, khaki cap and sunglasses, with his young child sitting on his lap.

Chris Hemsworth brought one of his children along for the catch-up. Picture: BACKGRID

RELATED: Hemsworth's wild private jet trip

Fisher is good friends with Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky, recently attending a Rabbitoh's game with them in Sydney.

They were joined by fellow Australian Russell Crowe along with actress Natalie Portman, Jeff Goldblum, Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi, actress Tessa Thompson and Idris Elba's wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba.

Aussie acting royalty catches up for coffee. Picture: BACKGRID

RELATED: Hemsworth throws celeb-filled '80s bash

Chris and Elsa moved temporarily from Byron Bay to Sydney last month, as they both work on their own movies.

Pataky is currently shooting Netflix film Interceptor(with her husband as the film's executive producer) while Hemsworth works on Thor: Love and Thunder.

On Tuesday, Hemsworth delighted fans with what a video from the set of the Marvel film.

Elsa uploaded this adorable shot. Picture: Instagram

Donning his Thor hairstyle, he sparred with one of his sons, who wore a Thor costume.

"Introducing the next heavy weight champion of the universe," Hemsworth wrote on Instagram.

Originally published as Hemsworth's catch-up with Aussie actress

The actress wore expensive accessories. Picture: BACKGRID

The actor is living in Sydney temporarily. Picture: BACKGRID