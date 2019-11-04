Hemsworths buy up more Byron properties

Liam Hemsworth attends the 16th annual G'Day USA Los Angeles Gala at 3LABS on January 26, 2019 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Liam Hemsworth attends the 16th annual G'Day USA Los Angeles Gala at 3LABS on January 26, 2019 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

There is speculation Liam Hemsworth may be about to embark on a home-building project just a hammer-throw away from his brother Chris.

The family company bought a 35ha property at Broken­ Head, near Byron Bay, for $4.25 million in an off-market­ deal settled just last week without any registered mortgage.

The Hemsworths have now spent $17 million on Byron Bay property in the past five years.

Thor star Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky recently finished building a $20 million mansion on their Byron hinterland block.

The Hemsworth family, including brothers Chris and Liam, is said to have purchased a near property at Broken Head.

Liam was in Byron in September when the sale of the property known as Cactus Cottage was signed off, just three weeks after his split with pop star Miley Cyrus.

While only Chris is listed as a director, the company name CHLH Management suggests a link to Liam, if only through his initials.

The new company was set up by lawyer James Groom of Groom Kennedy in Sandy Bay, Hobart, the day before the purchase.

Last year, company Byron Bay Ist Management bought a $4.3 million Suffolk Park, beachfront mooted to be the home of Hemsworth parents, Craig and Leonie.

Pataky's half-brother, film director Cristian Medianu, has a $1.5 million Suffolk Park home. In 2014, Chris and Elsa spent $7 million on Kooeloah where their new mansion now sits.

Hemsworth married Elsa in 2010 but wanted a more relaxed lifestyle for their children than Hollywood.

MORE FROM JONATHAN CHANCELLOR:

The Block couple buy land in QLD to build house

Nine deputy chairman buys $16m penthouse

The region is always awash with rumours of Hollywood mate, Matt Damon buying too.

The latest purchase is known as Cactus Cottage, a 2000 built home that belonged to the Byrne family for the last 24 years.

The Hemsworth family is expandings its property holdings. Chris Hemsworth’s Byron Bay property (in yellow) which has undergone massive renovations.

There are two other houses between the respective Hemsworth properties, plus state forest.

Liam Hemsworth was in Byron in September following his split from Cyrus, spending time with his brothers family on the beach often both surfing.

He's currently in Montreal, Canada, where he's filming the new series Dodge where he plays the lead Dodge Maynard, a terminally ill husband who unwittingly participates in a deadly game where he gets hunted for money, to take care of his pregnant wife.