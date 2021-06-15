Menu
Hemsworth hilariously roasts ‘other Chris’

by Julie Gordon, NY Post
15th Jun 2021 5:30 AM

 

Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt, who was jokingly dubbed the "worst" Chris in Hollywood in a Twitter poll last year, have given fellow star Chris Evans a friendly ribbing on his 40th birthday.

On Sunday, Hemsworth posted a photo alongside Pratt, jokingly captioned: "Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you'll always be number 1 in my book @chrisevans."

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth honoured by the Queen

Instagram users got in on the joke, with one writing, "Man. Chris has changed over the years."

"this was confusing for a sec," another said.

Other users made another hunky Hollywood Chris, Chris Pine, part of the birthday roasting too.

"happy birthday Chris Pine <3," one person wrote, while another commented, "Come on …. That's obviously Chris Pine."

RELATED: Hemsworth, Pratt spotted in Sydney

 

 

Last year, screenwriter and television producer Amy Berg gave Twitter a challenge when she posted photos of Pratt, Pine, Hemsworth and Evans and joked, "One has to go."

When Pratt, 41, was dubbed the "worst" Hollywood Chris of the lot, his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and several Marvel co-stars felt compelled to vigorously defend him.

"There's enough room to love all these guys," Schwarzenegger wrote on social media at the time. "Love is what we all need, not meanness and bullying. Let's try that."

Robert Downey Jr also backed Pratt and mentioned his religious and political values.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and is reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Hemsworth hilariously roasts 'other Chris'

