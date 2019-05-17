Helping women of DV regain their strength

NEW PROGRAM: Senior Constable Catriona Burnett, Annie Douglass of the Domestic violence Action Centre and Superintendent Katherine Innes at the RUBY program launch.

WEEKLY exercise classes at Ipswich PCYC are helping to change the lives of women affected by domestic and family violence.

The Rise Up Be Yourself (RUBY) program is a free, weekly strength-training class allowing women who are, have been, or are likely to experience abuse, the opportunity to meet in a safe environment and create new friendships.

The program gives participants a different outlet and tools to combat the domestic family violence cycle by empowering women to build their physical strength, general wellbeing, self-esteem and confidence.

The program also links participants into existing local services for support, information, referrals and resources.

Ipswich PCYC acting branch manager, Senior Sergeant Rob Fiedler said the program was a combination of increased physical health and a safe environment for women to be in.

"Many RUBY co-ordinators have said exercise helps the women to relax, and at the end they sit and talk about anything from family, making healthy choices and children - the conversation is driven by the women - and that connection with other women is so important," he said.

Ipswich PCYC RUBY co-ordinator Catriona Burnett wants women to give the program a go.

"People can self-refer and there are spots available for more participants," she said.

Phone the Ipswich PCYC on 3281 2547.