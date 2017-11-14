Menu
Helping parents with mental health post-baby

Ipswich Health Plaza's Ruth Gregory and Kellie Cullen with Wendy Young and daughter Isabella.
Ipswich Health Plaza's Ruth Gregory and Kellie Cullen with Wendy Young and daughter Isabella. Rob Williams
Myjanne Jensen
by

MOST people would expect to feel tired and maybe even slightly overwhelmed after having a baby, but Wendy Young knew deep down her extreme anxiety was not normal.

Mum to Isabella (10 months), Wendy said she never expected her start to motherhood would be quite so difficult and was relieved to join a group therapy program specifically tailored to women suffering post-natal depression and anxiety.

"I was having a lot of issues with feeding and sleeping and just coping in general as Isabella had reflux," Wendy said.

"The expectation of looking after her was also tainted by some family members who weren't as supportive as I thought they would be.

"When I joined the group I felt so much relief to see other people who had experienced this and it was really comforting to know I wasn't alone."

Ruth Gregory is a social worker at the Ipswich Health Plaza and runs the eight-week free program for men and women suffering from post-natal depression and anxiety.

"Generally the men and women who come here are referred to us at around the eight to 10 week post-natal mark by our home visiting nurses and who come from all walks of life," Ms Gregory said.

"The opportunity for them to talk about their experiences and debrief is often helpful and we look at different strategies to deal with anxiety and depression.

"Our program is based here in Ipswich but is available for to people across the Ipswich region, so we get referrals right from Springfield to the Boonah or Esk area as well.

Perinatal Depression & Anxiety Awareness Week is November 12-18.

If you are concerned about postnatal depression or anxiety call the Perinatal Anxiety & Depression Australia hotline on 1300 726 306 or visit the website.

For more information on the Ipswich Health Plaza postnatal depression group therapy program call: 3817 2328.

Topics:  ipswich health plaza panda perinatal anxiety & depression australia perinatal depression and anxiety awareness week postnatal depression

