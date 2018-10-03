Helping our veterans by pulling on the Bootstraps

HITTING THE ROAD: Toni Raso, Ross Ferguson, and Sam Kavanagh from Bootstraps are asking people in the community to join their charity bike ride on October 27.

MOTORBIKE enthusiasts who enjoy cruising out on the open road are encouraged to sign up for an upcoming charity ride.

Sam Kavanagh, founder of Bootstraps, is hoping for more than 100 bikes to take part in their first inaugural ride around Ipswich and the Lockyer Valley on Saturday, October 27.

"We will meet at Redbank Plaza and ride out to the Lockyer Valley to Fernvale, Coominya, Plainland, Laidley and Rosewood before making our way back to Goodna where we will then ride into the Goodna Jacaranda Festival," he said.

"The ride is not only a way to promote Bootstraps, but $5 from each ticket sold will be donated back to the Goodna Jacaranda Festival.

"We will have a stand at the festival too so people can find out more about Bootstraps."

Mr Kavanagh, a former army soldier, formed Bootst- raps in November last year.

Located in Kensington Grove in the Lockyer Valley, Mr Kavanagh offers leather work classes as a way to assist with the recovery of any mental or physical injuries sustained during service.

"If people are using the creative side of their brain and making something, whether it be a cover for their bike or a belt, the black dog side of their mind isn't working," he said.

"I wanted to do something to help people and create a space where they can come.

"They don't have to make anything, they can just come and talk if they wish."

If you would like to know more about Bootstraps, or register for the ride, search for Bootstraps on Facebook, or phone Sam Kavanagh on 0405 044 205.

Tickets to participate in the charity ride are $30 per bike.