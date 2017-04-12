29°
Help us to honour Debbie's heroes

12th Apr 2017 12:00 PM

CYCLONE DEBBIE was a calamity that stretched hundreds of kilometres and devastated communities across two states.

Now the QT is doing its bit for the recovery effort - and we need your help.

Debbie's devastating winds and floods left eight dead, cost more than $1 billion dollars and will take years to recover and repair.

But amid the carnage have emerged remarkable stories of heroism - from the small but important gestures of people running sausage sizzles to feed people during the clean-up, to the harrowing detail of the drowning mother trying desperately to save her children near Tweed.

Here in Ipswich we saw our emergency services personnel gather to help us prepare as the floodwaters continued to rise.

We are honouring those who showed true spirit and heroism with a special glossy book retelling the stories of those fighting back against everything Debbie could throw at them.

Produced by QT the book will cover Debbie's trail from Townsville to Lismore. All profits from the sale of the book will go to the recovery effort and will be sold in your local newsagent next month.

To kick things off we're asking QT readers to tell us what stories of heroism they encountered during Debbie.

It might be someone you spotted caring for battered wildlife or a local church group helping clean up after flooding. Perhaps it was someone like the heroic truck driver who saved an Ipswich father and son from floodwater near Aratula.

We need you to help us honour Debbie's heroes.

"Help us help those still in need by telling these wonderful stories," QT editor Shannon Newley said. "And then help again by buying a copy of the book so we raise more funding for the recovery fightback."

We'll have more information in coming weeks. In the meantime click here to tell us your story: surveymonkey.com, or email your story or pictures to qt@qt.com.au

Topics:  cyclone debbie

'Horror': Dog dragged behind car on Ipswich road for 2km

Debbie puts everyone to the test

U-TURN HELL: Traffic woes at Brassall Hungry Jack's

PUSH OFF: Terry Crossley is angry with the lack of traffic-turning options for customers at the new Hungry Jack's restaurant in Brassall as drivers are constantly using his drive-way to turn around or are performing illegal U-turns in his street.

"I had four cars pull in within 15 minutes at 4am this morning."

