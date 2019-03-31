Help to support our military families

CARE: Legacy Kids Christmas party in the grounds of the Ipswich RSL Memorial Park.

IPSWICH Legacy has been supporting and caring for the families of our military men and women for the past 90 years.

The first meeting of Legacy in Ipswich was held on June 18, 1929. William John Johnson was elected as the first president of the newly-formed club. Meetings were held at Nixon's cafe situated on Brisbane St.

Legatee Johnston was a partner in the firm F.W. Johnson and Sons and a director and secretary of Ipswich Broadcasting Co.

He was educated at Ipswich Central School. His busy life also included the position of vice-president of Ipswich Rotary Club.

Together with Legatee F. McGowen as secretary and Legatee S.A. Bell as treasurer, they formed a vibrant club dedicated to looking after the families of those who did or did not return.

Their meetings included speakers of notoriety from the Ipswich community and their functions helped raise funds to spend on the needs of those in their care.

Legacy was born in the trenches on the Western Front battlefields.

There, as the story goes, a young Australian soldier lay dying and he asked his cobber who was beside him if "he would look after the missus and kids when he got back home".

It was that mateship that has endured to this day in the organisation that is Legacy. It is what drives those in Legacy - that commitment to a mate to look after the 'missus and kids'.

And the Legacy Ode says it all in the verse titled The Torch:

"To you from falling hands we throw the Torch;

"Be yours to hold it high;

"If you break faith with us who die;

"We shall not sleep though poppies blow;

"In Flanders Field."

I must claim I have an interest in Legacy, being a Legatee myself as I was a Legacy kid back when.

Legacy was there for my mother and I during my early days. It is now a privilege to give back to an organisation that gave us so much in those trying times.

Ninety years on, Ipswich Legacy is still thriving, although it needs public support to maintain its operations.

As a charity, it receives no government funding and operates through the generosity of the community supporting its many fundraising activities or bequeaths from someone's estate.

Commencing the birthday celebrations is an After Five Fundraiser, being held at Club Services Ipswich (CSI) sports bar on Friday, June 14, commencing at 5.30pm.

Tickets for this event can be bought through www.eventbrite.com.au and includes hot food, canapes, beer, wine and soft drinks.

Original art works by local Ipswich artists will go to auction during the evening. A 'ride' in a spectacular RAAF KC-3A MRTT Aircraft Simulator will also be auctioned and it is expected this will be well sought after.

You may have been a Legacy kid and would like to now help the organisation that helped you. If so, please call the office on 32819419.