Help to protect Queensland's most vulnerable children

The Queensland Government is looking for more foster carers.

STATE member for Jordan Charis Mullen is calling on Queenslanders to step up and become foster carers for our most vulnerable children.

This comes as the Queensland Government starts a recruitment drive looking for carers.

Ms Mullen said she had the opportunity to meet some local long-term foster carers at a special ceremony last year, recognising their commitment to providing safe and loving homes for Queensland's most vulnerable children.

"These are some of the most selfless, generous and caring people in our community opening their hearts and their homes to children who need love, support and stability,” Ms Mullen said.

"We are incredibly proud of the work foster and kinship carers do, providing shelter, comfort and love to children who cannot live at home with their family.

"If you are interested, I encourage you to take the next step to join the thousands of other foster and kinship carers across the state.”

Ms Mullen said the foster carer recruitment campaign was part of a $2.6 million campaign that aimed to attract more foster carers.

The campaign includes a series of short stories profiling carers' personal experiences and champions their efforts and will be rolled out through television, social media and digital advertisements across the state.

It is part of the government's commitment to strengthen the child protection system and keep children and young people safe.

"We know we cannot do this alone and that protecting children is everybody's responsibility,” Ms Mullen said.

"That's why we are calling on Queenslanders to join us.”

To view the stories and for more information visit www.qld.gov.au/fostercare or call Queensland Foster and Kinship Care on 1300 550 877.