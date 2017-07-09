Help to celebrate 150 years

Pupils of Ipswich North State School in 1937. Do you know any of these people?

TODAY, July 8, North Ipswich State School celebrates its 150th anniversary.

Organisers hope former students at the school, along with current students and teachers, will attend because there will be displays of the school's history, including photos and various school uniforms. The celebrations will be held from noon-4pm.

The school was opened as a mixed school on July 5, 1867, with the first head teacher being Samuel Ewing. He remained in that position until December 31, 1873.

During the time the next headmaster, George Harrop, took up the position, two separate schools were established - one for boys, the other for girls and infants.

Headmistress for the girls and infants was Sarah Jane Ewing but her term lasted only 12 months because of her death and the next to serve in that position was Harriet Bryant.

Scholars had to find their way to school as best they could as there was no public transport, so they walked or rode horses. For many years, a ferry ran across the river at the end of the street near the school before its closure on September 30, 1947.

During the floods of 1893, the school was used for accommodation for victims of this great disaster.

The boys' school was demolished in 1934.

A new boys' and girls' school was officially opened by the Hon FA Cooper MLA in early 1935.

B ecause of Mr Cooper's interest and involvement in its construction, it became known as Coopers Monument. When this school was built, it was one of the most modern in Queensland.

Over the years, Ipswich North State School has produced many prominent personalities, including sportsmen, scholars and others who attained eminence in various walks of life.

A souvenir program of September 1963 shows that an official opening of new buildings at Ipswich State High School took place.

Do go along to today's celebrations and catch up with former school friends and listen to their stories about school days.

LIMESTONE TO IPSWICH

SIR George Gipps, governor of New South Wales (which included the Moreton Bay settlements, now Queensland) from February 24, 1835 to July 11, 1864, is attributed the credit of changing the name of Limestone to Ipswich (this is taken from Cootes' History of Queensland).

By a proclamation given under his hand at Government House Parramatta on the 10th day of February 1842, His Excellency declared the district of Moreton Bay to be considered no longer a penal settlement and from and after the date mentioned all settlers were at liberty to proceed to that part of the colony.

Subsequently Sir Gipps, accompanied by Colonel Barney, the engineer of government works in Sydney, paid an official visit of inspection to the settlement of Brisbane, coming by the steamer Shamrock on March 24, 1842, and then with the view of seeing everything for himself beyond Brisbane, namely the respective settlement situated at Redbank and Limestone in charge of George Thorn as superintendent.

Andrew Petrie, who was with the government works at Brisbane, accompanied the party, which came on horseback via Coopers Plains to Redbank.

Having visited the sheep station at Redbank at which settlement Redbank Plains pioneer James Josey was engaged as a carpenter, they rode on to Limestone, calling in to visit Mr Thorn, then the men rode over the limestone ranges to the Ploughed Station (the site of the Grange Racecourse), an agricultural settlement where maize and wheat were grown.

After this the party proceeded to Brisbane by the punt service then in vogue.

This part of the colony was originally known as Limestone because it was one of the earliest lime-burning centres inMoreton Bay but orderswere given by Sir Gipps to alter the name to Ipswich.

It is interesting there is a Nicholas St in, Ipswich, England, and in 1903 hands were joined by the city to our Ipswich when an exchange of flags was made.

CHAMPION BUTTER

ORANGE blossom butter was manufactured by the Queensland Farmers' Cooperative, in Booval, 1910.

The butter won champion and several other awards at the 1910 Brisbane Exhibition.

SANITARY ARRANGEMENTS

HARGREAVES and Company advertised in January 1895: "In order that the public may improve their sanitary arrangements and preserve the health of their families and find work for our workmen, we have reduced the price of Scotts Patent Air closest to three pounds each, so no one will have the excuse that they cannot afford to buy one.”