Help the Bears

ESSENTIAL: Redbank Plains Bears founding member Ken Salter wants RLI to help the club fix its issues and get back into the A-Grade competition. INSET: Ken Salter.

REDBANK PLAINS Bears founder Ken Salter believes the club is vital to Rugby League Ipswich and he wants to see it return to A-Grade next year.

The Bears withdrew from A-Grade at the last minute prior to the scheduled commencement of this coronavirus disrupted season but Salter said Redbank Plains was a crucial growth area and Rugby League Ipswich needed the club to be successful for the game to thrive locally.

He said consolidating Redbank Plains was now more important than ever given the bid for an NRL team based at Ipswich in the Western Corridor was gaining momentum and a decision could be finalised in the next year.

“They need to sort Redbank Plains out because Redbank Plains is the Western Corridor and without that they have got no credibility with their argument and they haven’t got a chance,” he said.

“Here they are talking up the Western corridor and justifying entry into the NRL.

“How can they do that when they say get rid of Redbank Plains.”

Responding to a suggestion by Brothers coach Jason Connors in the QT last week that RLI should look to find a team from another competition to replace Redbank Plains, Salter said he could understand the frustrations of rivals but the Bears were a pioneering club for rugby league in their catchment and the league needed to stick with them and work collaboratively to remedy issues that had long plagued them.

He said rather than sourcing a club from elsewhere, RLI should secure Redbank Plains before looking to introduce Springfield to A-Grade.

“The problems at Redbank Plains are a lot deeper than Jason appreciates,” Salter said.

“I think the club has to sit down with the RLI to nut something out because it has been going on for 20 years.

“We have a real bad perceptual problem and a cultural problem that needs to be sorted out but we need the assistance of the RLI. You have always got Springfield but the trouble is if they are looking at Springfield, they are probably looking for Springfield to replace us. I think go with seven teams until Springfield is ready on their own account to come back in with their own infrastructure, instead of taking our players. We should both have sides. Redbank has about 35,000 people and Springfield is 35-40,000, it’s just that we haven’t been supported.”

The current Redbank Plains committee held out as long as it could before pulling the A-Grade team out but an exodus of talent forced the decision.

Salter said the loss of senior players had long hampered the Bears.

“We have got the second biggest junior nursery but because we haven’t got a clubhouse everyone poaches our players,” he said.

“(Brothers coach) Jason was saying we’re not viable, we can’t keep a side going in A-Grade and he is sick and tired of us coming and going as a senior club. The point I am trying to make is we’re the second biggest nursery of any junior club in Ipswich. We’ve got 450 junior players and if we’re going to have a criteria for an eligibility to be a senior club, one of those criteria should be your number of juniors. Some clubs have no juniors but because they have a clubhouse they have got money to throw around. You also have to have the players’ confidence in the club that the club is going to be around. When you lose that confidence you don’t get the players and you can’t hold onto them. All of those players said on trophy night that they would be back this year but we don’t know from the end of one season to the next what’s happening.”

Salter said the Redbank Plains community wants to see its club back on the field in A-Grade next season and he urged RLI to assist the resurgence.

“Everyone at Redbank Plains want it,” he said.

“With the NRL licence coming up it is crucial this is dealt with or they have no chance of moving forward.”

Salter is not an official spokesman for the Bears. The club was contacted but declined to comment.