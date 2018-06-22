Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HAVE YOUR SAY: Scenic Rim families are being asked to share their views on what they would like to see for the Spring Creek rejuvination.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Scenic Rim families are being asked to share their views on what they would like to see for the Spring Creek rejuvination. Liderina
News

Help shape the future of Beaudesert's Spring Creek precinct

22nd Jun 2018 11:01 AM

SCENIC Rim residents are being invited to help shape the future of a key sporting and recreational space by having their say on the development for the Spring Creek precinct in Beaudesert.

Mayor Greg Christensen said Scenic Rim Regional Council had received funding from the Queensland Government to develop the Spring Creek Precinct which includes Lions Park, Spring Creek Parkland and adjoining land in Beaudesert.

"The State Government has provided funding to develop a long-term Master Plan to identify community priorities for a well-designed sporting and recreational space that can be enjoyed by all Scenic Rim residents,” he said.

"The focus of this planning is not only about current community needs and expectations but a much longer-term view to envisage what we might need 10 or 20 years from now as this region continues to grow.

"This is an exciting opportunity for sporting and recreational groups - as well as our families, young people and older community members - to share their vision for a precinct that will be at the heart of Beaudesert and the wider Scenic Rim region.”

The community consultation will run until the close of business on Wednesday 11 July 2018. Community members are invited to share their vision for the Spring Creek Precinct through a survey on Council's website http://www.scenicrim.qld.gov.au/have-your-say.

"There are myriad possibilities for the development of the Spring Creek Master Plan, from formal sporting fields to play features that take account of the natural environment and sensory play areas with audio visual and tactile features to cater for all abilities,” Cr Christensen said.

"Does the community want quiet, shaded areas for relaxation and reflection, exercise equipment to support healthy ageing, a fenced off-leash dog area, water play features, an improved skate park for all ages and abilities or a criterium track for off-road cycling in a safe environment?

"This master planning process is about realising our shared Community Plan vision for vibrant and active towns and a healthy and engaged community, so I encourage everyone to have their say.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'Consultant' needed to help council form future of libraries

    premium_icon 'Consultant' needed to help council form future of libraries

    Council News For more than one decade councillors have struggled to set a direction for the city's libraries.

    • 22nd Jun 2018 11:04 AM
    Loaded semi-trailer rolls, spilling rubbish at Swanbank

    premium_icon Loaded semi-trailer rolls, spilling rubbish at Swanbank

    Environment A truck full of demolition rubbish has spilled

    • 22nd Jun 2018 10:12 AM
    Up to 200mm of rain in 24 hours: 'Things may get freaky'

    Up to 200mm of rain in 24 hours: 'Things may get freaky'

    Weather Weather event not "locked in", but forecaster gives us a heads up

    CCC targets primary school in investigation into council

    premium_icon CCC targets primary school in investigation into council

    Council News Investigators spent several days at the school as part of its probe

    Local Partners