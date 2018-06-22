Help shape the future of Beaudesert's Spring Creek precinct

HAVE YOUR SAY: Scenic Rim families are being asked to share their views on what they would like to see for the Spring Creek rejuvination.

SCENIC Rim residents are being invited to help shape the future of a key sporting and recreational space by having their say on the development for the Spring Creek precinct in Beaudesert.

Mayor Greg Christensen said Scenic Rim Regional Council had received funding from the Queensland Government to develop the Spring Creek Precinct which includes Lions Park, Spring Creek Parkland and adjoining land in Beaudesert.

"The State Government has provided funding to develop a long-term Master Plan to identify community priorities for a well-designed sporting and recreational space that can be enjoyed by all Scenic Rim residents,” he said.

"The focus of this planning is not only about current community needs and expectations but a much longer-term view to envisage what we might need 10 or 20 years from now as this region continues to grow.

"This is an exciting opportunity for sporting and recreational groups - as well as our families, young people and older community members - to share their vision for a precinct that will be at the heart of Beaudesert and the wider Scenic Rim region.”

The community consultation will run until the close of business on Wednesday 11 July 2018. Community members are invited to share their vision for the Spring Creek Precinct through a survey on Council's website http://www.scenicrim.qld.gov.au/have-your-say.

"There are myriad possibilities for the development of the Spring Creek Master Plan, from formal sporting fields to play features that take account of the natural environment and sensory play areas with audio visual and tactile features to cater for all abilities,” Cr Christensen said.

"Does the community want quiet, shaded areas for relaxation and reflection, exercise equipment to support healthy ageing, a fenced off-leash dog area, water play features, an improved skate park for all ages and abilities or a criterium track for off-road cycling in a safe environment?

"This master planning process is about realising our shared Community Plan vision for vibrant and active towns and a healthy and engaged community, so I encourage everyone to have their say.”