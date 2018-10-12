Help school raise money for airconditioning at Spring Fair

Parents at Springfield Lakes State School are raising money to cool the school with air conditioning.

WITH a $150,000 price tag air-conditioning classrooms at the Springfield Lakes State School isn't cheap.

But it's a goal of the school's Parents and Citizens Committee to raise the money and one way they're doing it is holding a Spring Fair on Sunday.

"We're one of the schools that doesn't have airconditioning," P&C President Sarah Mead said.

They've started a Cool the School initiative and are fundraising to cool down about 30 classrooms with aircon, fans in the halls and outdoor shade.

"It's looking at costing nearly $150,000, it's a long road," Ms Mead said.

The majority of funds raised at the fair will go towards the bill, with some set aside towards other resources the P&C raises money for like chaplaincy and the library.

There will be stalls including food, drinks and market wares and rides including the teacups, storm, trackless train, a slide, obstacle course and laser skirmish.

On stage there will be live entertainment all day with choirs and bands as well as dance troupes performing.

The school is selling unlimited ride packs for the kids to keep costs down and has a huge raffle that has been supported by local businesses.

Join the school at the Spring Fair on Sunday from 11am to 3pm at 63 Springfield Lakes Blvd, Springfield Lakes.

See the event page on Facebook for more information.