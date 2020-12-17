Help save Christmas for our last four families in need

Kerry, Vika, Larissa and acting service manager Jody, of the Base Support Services at Goodna, where there are only four families left to help as part of the Adopt a Family Appeal.

Kerry, Vika, Larissa and acting service manager Jody, of the Base Support Services at Goodna, where there are only four families left to help as part of the Adopt a Family Appeal.

THE IPSWICH community has responded magnificently to this year's Queensland Times Adopt a Family for Christmas appeal, but there is just one challenge left before we can celebrate.

The Base Support Services at Goodna is our final charity organisation left with families to help ahead of Christmas.

The QT’s Adopt a Family for Christmas Campaign is back for 2020 and we are asking the community for their support.

The good news is that out of the 80 families in need that we started the campaign with a few weeks ago, we are now down to just four.

Youth and Family Case Worker Belinda Suess said she was determined to see the final families adopted by generous Ipswich residents.

The remaining families include:

Family 2: Female 62, Male 38, Male 19, Male 16, Female 13

Family 6: M43, F40, M18, M16

Family 7: F25, M39, M17, F7

Family 11: M54, F45, F17, F16, M14, F14

"The Base Support Services Inc. is a not-for-profit organisation that works with some of the most marginalised and disadvantaged young people and their families in the Ipswich, Goodna, Western Districts and surrounding areas," Ms Suess said.

"We provide a range of services including Youth Support, Family and Youth Support and NDIS.

"Some of the work we do supports young people to reconnect to education, work or training, strengthen community connections, reconnect with families and address barriers that prevent young people from achieving their goals."

If you can help adopt our remaining families, please phone Belinda Suess at the Base Support Services on 3818 3118.