Here's what to do with clothes you don't need

Goodna Salvation Army store manager Gwen Malone is calling for more donations to be made. Rob Williams

GWEN Malone has seen first hand how valuable the Salvation Army has been to communities across Queensland.

By managing Salvation Army stores for more than two decades, she has helped thousands upon thousands of customers have nice clothes to wear, toys for children to play with and good quality furniture for their houses.

But now Mrs Malone is desperately calling on the wider Ipswich community to help her.

"I have been a store manager since 1994, but this is the worst year we have had for donations," she said.

"We normally have bags and boxes full of clothes in our store room to put on the shelf, but recently I only had three bags.

"I know the economic climate is really bad at the moment, but if you are doing your spring cleaning and have some extra clothes, we will greatly appreciate them.

"You can drop them in to our store, or if you have larger items you can ring us and we will come and collect it for you."

All of the clothes which are found in the store are reduced and sold at a price which is affordable for people who might be going through hardships at the moment.

Mrs Malone explained the family store is a lifeline for the Salvation Army Cafe as well as the Soundpoint Youth and Community Centre, also located in Goodna.

"If we don't make money in this store, we cant continue to run the programs we want to," she said.

The Youth and Community Centre run programs which benefit the community including Coles Second Bite, Salvos legal assistance and community dinners.

They also run a number of programs to help disengaged youth such as their Aspire hip hop dance program, the YOS independent non-state school program and kid's chapel.

The Salvation Army Family Store has relocated to 11/5 Smiths Rd, Goodna.

Their opening hours are Monday to Friday, 9am-4.30pm and Saturday, 9am-3pm.

If you are able to help restock the store with your unwanted clothes, bric-a-brac, toys and furniture, drop in to see them or phone 3381 0825.