Help raise money for kids fighting congenital heart disease

William Dalziel is promoting Two feet and a heart beat - a walk to raise funds for Heart Kids. Cordell Richardson

ON SEPTEMBER 9 the Two Feet and a Heartbeat Charity Walk is being held in honour of the four lives lost to congenital heart disease every week in Austraila.

The 4km walk will be held at 20 locations around Australia, including Robelle Domain.

Participants can walk the course twice and do 8km in recognition of the eight babies born with congenital heart disease every day.

William Dalziel, his dad, siblings Cody, 13 and Hayley, 10 will all take part in the walk.

When William was born he was flown to Melbourne for life saving operations on his heart.

"My wife and I first met the guys from Heart Kids when they looked after us. It was a bit of a struggle at the time,” Mr Dalziel said.

"They're a pretty good organisation, they helped out the whole time he was in hospital.”

Walkers are given funky socks to wear and flag to carry on the day, their flag colour will represent their connection to congenital heart disease.

You can register and collect flags from 9am, the walk starts at 10am and will be followed by a tribute to Heart Angels - those that have been lost to congenital heart disease - at 11am.

During the tribute participants are invited to lay flowers in memory of a Heart Angel.

All funds raise will help HeartKids deliver family support programs.

HeartKids is Australia's only national charity soley dedicated to providing lifelong support to children, teens and adults affected by congenital heart disease throughout their life journey.

They provide in-hospital and community based support that help families with financial and emotional support through hospital visits and ongoing treatments.