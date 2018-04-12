Help raise money for ANZAC Day

Nigel Cuppari, Tracey Caruana and Senior Sergeant Office In Charge Geoffrey Noller with ANZAC pins currently for sale.

Nigel Cuppari, Tracey Caruana and Senior Sergeant Office In Charge Geoffrey Noller with ANZAC pins currently for sale.

SPECIAL ANZAC pins are currently being sold in Springfield to raise money for ANZAC Day services.

The McGrath Springfield Office, IGA Springfield Lakes, Springfield Police Station and Gloria Jeans at Orion Springfield are all selling the pins for $5.

All proceeds will go towards the ANZAC memorial service held at Robelle Domain.

McGrath Springfield have also donated the poppies for this year's ANZAC Day memorial service and will also be laying a wreath.

"We have donated the poppies for many years and feel a sense of pride seeing them laid out at the service,” a McGrath Springfield spokeswoman said.

"We always feel a sense of pride seeing the community come together to remember those who have fallen as well as those who are in service.”

This year's Springfield ANZAC Day Dawn Service will be held from 5.15am-6.15am at Robelle Domain Parklands, Springfield Central on April 25.

The service will be held at the Springfield Light Tower ANZAC memorial where you can witness Australia's digital defence memorial and honour the lives of our defence force.