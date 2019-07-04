Menu
Crime

Help police identify pair over 1000L diesel theft

4th Jul 2019 8:00 AM

POLICE are appealing for help to identify two people they believe are connected to the theft of 1000L of diesel in Toowoomba this month.

Grainy CCTV images show two people at a construction site on Boundary Rd in Toowoomba on July 2.

The pair drove to the site in a red Holden Commodore sedan towing a white 5000L fuel tanker.

Police said the pair is believed to have stolen about 1000L of diesel from four vehicles onsite, causing minor damage to the vehicles before fleeing.

Police are seeking to identify these two people as part of investigations into the theft of diesel from a Boundary Rd construction site on July 2.
The pair is shown wearing hooded jumpers at the time.

If you recognise the vehicle, or the people, phone police and quote reference QP1901268914.

