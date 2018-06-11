Help Peter find a home

ADOPT: Peter the cat needs a new home with owner Joyce Summerville not allowed a pet in her new nursing home. Joyce's daughter Glenda Summerville, with Peter.

ADOPT: Peter the cat needs a new home with owner Joyce Summerville not allowed a pet in her new nursing home. Joyce's daughter Glenda Summerville, with Peter. Rob Williams

JOYCE Summerville is hoping someone will adopt her beloved cat Peter.

The 90-year-old moved into an aged care home in Brassall two weeks ago and wasn't able to take her beloved feline with her.

Her move to the facility was unexpected as the independent mother of two daughters and grandmother-to-two has always lived on her own.

Daughter Glenda Summerville and her sister have been looking after Peter since their mother went to hospital.

Unfortunately the sisters have no room at home for the black and white short-hair domestic cat as they both have cats of their own.

" (Mum's) 90, she just had influenza and was in hospital for one month with pneumonia," Ms Summerville said.

"We weren't expecting this."

Joyce's doctor wouldn't let her return home from hospital as she now needs daily assistance.

Ms Summerville said her mother had asked the sisters to put the 14-year-old cat down if they couldn't find him a home.

"We don't have the heart for that," she said.

So she has taken to social media, asking for someone to adopt the well-loved pet.

"She misses him, it would have been good if she could take him with her."

So far there has been a lot of support from the Facebook post but only one person has planned to come out and meet Peter.

Ms Summerville said the whole experience of putting her mother into a home was "very stressful".

"I had tears rolling down my face as I posted that. I cried all night, it was the saddest thing I've ever had to do."

Thankfully her mother is happy in her new home. "She loves it," Ms Summerville said.

"No one's in a position to take (the cat). The RSPCA and Happy Tails Animal Rescue are also full.

"He needs to go to a home. We're feeding him, he's at the unit on his own."

The sisters are in the process of packing up their mother's belongings ahead of the unit being rented to someone new.