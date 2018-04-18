Help paint a house in two days

Pastor Phil Cutcliffe is calling for help from people to help paint flood victim, Lauraine Ormond's house in two days.

Pastor Phil Cutcliffe is calling for help from people to help paint flood victim, Lauraine Ormond's house in two days. Rob Williams

LAURAINE Ormond has been waiting seven years to have her house painted after it was ravaged by the 2011 floods.

Now with community support it will be painted over two days in May.

Mrs Ormond and her husband had just moved into the house a few months before the flood, losing all their brand new furniture in the house.

They had to replace the walls and re-paint inside but have been waiting for enough money to paint the outside.

As an avid volunteer at the Westside Community Care, Mrs Ormond's story came to the attention of Pastor Phil Cutcliffe who decided it was time someone did something nice to help.

He organised for the community to help her house be painted at the end of last year but bad weather meant it had to be postponed.

"She's been waiting seven years, she didn't mind waiting a few more months,” he said.

"She's an amazing volunteer, carer and foster carer.”

Pastor Cutcliffe said Mrs Ormond drives to Foodbank at Morningside every Wednesday to help feed the hungry in Greater Springfield.

The church has received about $600 worth of donations towards the project already but volunteers to help paint on the day are still needed.

Mrs Ormond said it would be great for her foster kids to get the house finally painted.

"In 2011 we went right under, the house was gutted,” she said.

Her insurance didn't cover the damage so they have had to rebuild.

She said the church helped with most of the interior and she had been waiting for enough money to do the rest but she only works part-time.

But Mrs Ormond said she was just thankful to get everyone and all the animals out safely.

Her husband, who suffers from PTS stays at home and looks after their two foster children aged 5 and 7.

She also has airconditioning units that she can't afford to install which will help her youngest foster daughter this winter as she has a medical condition.

The Ormond's also want security screens installed to make the house safer for their kids

"When it comes down to it, yep, the air cons installed would be great but getting the house painting down is such as enormous gift. A home the girls can be proud of, painted by people with so much love and care to give.”

If you can help out get in contact with Westside Community Care on 3818 0921 or turn up to the event over May 4 from 3pm to 6pm on May 5 at 5 Parker St, Goodna.