Police want help to identify this car and driver over man left at hospital
Crime

HELP: Mystery over badly injured man left at hospital

Adam Hourigan
by
29th Aug 2019 10:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Grafton Police are seeking to identify the vehicle and driver depicted in CCTV from Grafton Hospital, NSW. Police believe the male driver can assist with enquiries after he dropped another man with serious injuries at the Emergency Department shortly after 2am on Saturday August 17.

The vehicle may be a late model (around 2006) Hyundai Tuscon and the driver is described as Caucasian appearance, 20-30 years old, slim build, short dark hair, wearing shorts, t-shirt and joggers.

The 47 year old injured male was treated at Grafton Hospital before being flown to the Gold Coast suffering numerous fractures and lacerations. It is believed he was at the Good Intent Hotel South Grafton earlier that night. The driver of the vehicle assisted him into emergency before leaving the hospital. It is unknown how the injuries were sustained.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Crime Report C73893987 relates.

Alternatively information can be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at: https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/.

Grafton Daily Examiner

