Subscribe Digital Edition
‘Help me’: Desperate woman falls to knees, begs PM for help

by Matthew Killoran
4th May 2021 1:07 PM
In dramatic scenes, a woman has fallen to her knees at Prime Minister Scott Morrison's feet to plead for help for her family in Cameroon.

Unfolding as the Prime Minister's press conference in Rockhampton ended, she fell at the PM's feet and cried "help me, help me".

"My people are being killed," reports from the scene stated.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison talks to a woman who begged for help for her family in Africa.
Pictures have emerged of Mr Morrison going down on his knees to speak to her, while a crowd gathered around them.

More to come.

The Prime Minister reacts as the woman falls to her knees. Photo: 7 News
Originally published as 'Help me': Desperate woman falls to knees, begs PM for help

politics rockhampton scott morrison

