Help make this family's Christmas a happy one

Shirley-Anne, Jay, Kyisha (2) and Brianna (4) Anderson are battling the fight of their lives after Kyisha was diagnosed with leukaemia earlier this year. Myjanne Jensen

THE Anderson family are fighting the battle of their lives after daughter Kyisha was diagnosed with leukaemia earlier this year.

New Zealand-born parents Jay and Shirley-Anne made the move to Australia around a decade ago to start a new life and family.

In May, Kyisha (2) started to show signs something wasn't quite right and it was then the Andersons said their whole world was turned upside down.

"We were all coming out of being sick and while the rest of us recovered, Kyisha seemed to still be a bit under the weather," Mr Anderson said.

"Very quickly we started to notice bruising and her being very fatigued, so we got some blood tests and at about 7 o'clock that night we got a call to say we had to get to the hospital immediately for a blood transfusion because she had leukaemia."

"We rushed her in and had her hooked up to the bloods straight away while the questions and observations were being taken, it all just happened so fast," Mrs Anderson said.

From there Kyisha's battle to survive really began with the start of chemotherapy which had to be stopped abruptly due to a rare, life-threatening fungal infection which attacked her nasal passage and resulted with the removal of the little girl's palette.

After months of continual transfusions and treatment, Kyisha is now home again and on 15 types of medication and needs to use a nasal gastric tube for feeding.

The family face at least another two years of treatment and being New Zealand citizens, aren't entitled to any government support.

It was after hearing their story, Springfield Lakes Kindy Patch 2 decided to get behind the family to help make their journey a little easier.

Centre director Sarah Buchanan said Kindy Patch 2 parents had started a chocolate fundraiser and were also collecting all kinds of donations that could be of use to the family.

"When we shared the news with our families, we received an outpouring of gifts and cooked meals and that's when the families decided to organise a parent committee so they could do something to help," Ms Buchanan said.

"When Kyisha vomits or is sick, Shirley-Anne has to wash all of her clothing in 90 degree water to make sure everything is cleaned properly, so I can't imagine what their electricity bill is like and even though they were very reluctant for people to do the fund-raiser, I had to pull them aside one day and say you need to let us help you.

"We know as parents we count every penny to make it all happen for our families at Christmas, so by people donating something to the family we can make sure these little girls don't miss out on their childhood."

La Vie Properties real estate agent, Tori Sayer also has children at the centre and has set up a Gofundme page to help raise funds for the family.

"Both my girls are the same age as the Anderson girls, so as soon as I heard about it, I thought of my own kids and thought these people need help," Mrs Sayer said.

"I have a lot of business contacts in the area, so I thought I could probably reach out to more people than most and decided to start the Gofundme page.

"We also put something up about their family every week on Facebook and in our newsletter and we've just got them approved for a property in Springfield Lakes, so as soon as that's organised, I'm going to talk to the local school and see if I can help with book lists and uniforms.

"These are wonderful, kind people and they are definitely not deserving of what has happened to them."

To donate to the family, visit the Gofundme page.