Orion Springfield Central are once again collecting nappies for The Nappy Collective.

IT'S an item that many take for granted, but for some families finding money for nappies can be a struggle.

The Nappy Collective is a national initiative that donates leftover or new disposable nappies to organisations supporting families in crisis or need.

Orion Springfield Central are once again collecting nappies for The Nappy Collective.

Orion Springfield Central is once again taking part in the cause and is asking for people to donate nappies to the donation box at the Customer Service Desk.

Donations close on Friday, May 19.