FORMAL FEVER: Ipswich West MP Jim Madden, Formally Yours founder Sam Harrison, Brassall Shopping Centre manger Jessica Chim and marketing co-ordinator Selena Beevers. Contributed
Help is here in time for school formal season

Emma Clarke
24th Oct 2018 1:33 PM | Updated: 1:33 PM
IPSWICH high school students preparing for the glitz and glam of senior formals can get their outfits sorted for free.

Formally Yours is open at Brassall Shopping Centre just in time for formal season and the service recycles donated suits, dresses, shoes and accessories for students who might not otherwise be able to attend their formal.

Formally Yours founder Sam Harrison first started the program last year in a bid to make sure every high school student was able to celebrate their formal.

"After my own experience with a daughter attending a private all girls college and the demands put on parents to in regards to formals, I saw a need to find a way to assist parents in making sure their children had the same opportunities that the other students were allowed," Ms Harrison said.

"This is a program that aims to help boost teenagers self-esteem, confidence and self-worth. I feel every student, after the many years of schooling, be given the opportunity to celebrate and experience the closure that attending their formal can bring."

Formally Yours is operating out of a donated shop front at the Primewest Brassall Shopping Centre.

Primewest Brassall Shopping Centre manager Jessica Chim said the program was the ideal way to help graduating students feel and look their best after fishing high school.

"It has been wonderful to see the donations made by the public going to grateful students for their end of year formal," Ms Chim said.

Students are able to book a time to try on outfits for their upcoming formal by contacting 0477 909 459. The shop is also from 9am to 5pm on Saturdays.

