Girl, 10, missing since Saturday: Police issue plea for help

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 10-year-old girl reported missing from Booval.

The girl was last seen at an address on Watson Street, East Ipswich around 3.15pm on Saturday and police hold concerns for her welfare due to her age.

The girl (pictured) is described as having a proportionate build, brown eyes, blonde hair and was last seen wearing khaki knee length shorts, black singlet and black thongs.

She frequently uses trains and has been known to stay in the Runcorn area as well as Springfield and Acacia Ridge.

Anyone who may have seen the girl or know her whereabouts is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.