Help from on high for woman gored by angry bull

LOUISA Welk never thought the bull that her family raised on a bottle would almost end her life.

The 28-year-old was badly gored at her parent's Laidley property in March, 2016, as she attempted to separate cattle to be sold.

The trouble started when a cow broke the fence into a neighbour's property.

"I got told to go around the other side of them to chase them back so the rest wouldn't break through the fence. I thought nothing of it and agreed to do so as the bull was usually friendly. He was brought up by us and fed with a bottle," Ms Welk said.

"The cows ran back but the bull just stood there. I then walked up to the bull to try chasing him back but he pushed me up against the barbed wire fence."

Ms Welk stood up, but was charged and gored in the left groin, leaving a huge wound.

Luckily, the bull narrowly missed the main artery in her leg.

The Brisbane RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter took Ms Welk to the PA Hospital for emergency surgery.

Ms Welk yesterday visited the Brisbane base where she was reunited with two members of the crew who airlifted her.

LifeFlight pilot Don Fillingame said it was rare to get the opportunity to see how a patient had recovered from such a terrible injury.

"It's great to see how our patients have recovered and what they're doing with their lives. Often, because we're so busy, we don't hear the outcome," Mr Fillingame said.

More than a year after her lucky escape, Ms Welk's life has all-but returned to normal.

Her only physical reminder from the incident is a 20cm scar on her left leg.

It was a record year for LifeFlight in 2016-17, with aeromedical crews, community helicopters and air ambulance jets performing a record 5,252 missions in Queensland and across the world.