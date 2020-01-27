Help from above hands Northsiders crucial triumph

CRICKET: Northsiders rode a wave of emotion to first innings victory over defending premier Central Districts at Mark Marsh Oval on Saturday.

Buoyed by the feel-good vibe which permeated the Limestone Park air on Troy Salton Memorial day, the Tigers were fired up to upset their heavyweight opponent.

After compiling 147 in their first dig and knocking over the Kookaburras’ top order cheaply to have them battling at 4/43 at stumps on day one the equation was simple. Take the six remaining wickets for 103 or less and they would earn first innings points and leapfrog Centrals into second.

Enter the man of the moment Dom Salton. On a day which holds so much significance for him he could be forgiven if his mind were elsewhere.

To the contrary, it appeared as though his father Troy was watching from above as Salton seemed to float through his delivery stride and put the ball on a dime on his way to a timely 5/23 from 15.5 overs. Only Tim Weber offered resistance.

He contributed 36 but it was all to no avail as Centrals were all out for 97. With the first part of the job done, Northsiders turned their attention to securing the outright result.

If the crowd did not already suspect divine intervention, they were soon asking questions when Toby Kerswell pulled off a feat that all cricketers dream of but many never achieve.

Backing up from a 10-wicket haul last match, the left-arm quick was at his destructive best again as he picked up a rare hat-trick. He was not satisfied with just the three consecutive scalps, however, as he sent the ball crashing into leg stump to collect a fourth and a priceless double hat-trick.

Kerswell finished with phenomenal figures of 7/12 off seven overs. Though they came close his heroics were not enough to get his side over the two-day line with Centrals hanging in there at 7/49 at close.

Captain Troy Cooper said the opening hour was ordinary but once on top his men were unrelenting as they consistently hit a threatening line and length.

He said it was an unbelievable effort from his troops and the win had only made the night even more sweeter.

“We’re ecstatic,” he said.

“It was brilliant, especially with Dom having such a good personal day.”

Centrals skipper Matt Guest paid full credit to Norths on a comprehensive performance.

“Norths played fantastically,” he said.

“It is a bit sour to lose. There is a bitter taste in the morning. As a team we’re a bit disappointed but we can’t win them all. Hopefully the loss makes us a better side leading into Brothers next week.”

Centrals’ Tim Weber delivered a committed performance in the face of the Tigers’ onslaught. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Guest said Weber had played an outstanding lone hand, while he lauded the bowling of rivals Salton and Kerswell.

He said he watched the double hat-trick from square leg and had never seen scenes like what he witnessed.

“Toby bowled the absolute house down,” he said.

“It was amazing to be a part of that as well. It truly was a special day. With Norths winning there was a great atmosphere and plenty of special moments. It is unfortunate to be on the other side but it was pretty special.”

Cooper said a massive crowd ensured the Troy Salton Match was a smashing success in its second year.

“It was just a good night for everyone to be there,” he said.

“Though we had all of the boys showcasing their part-time spinners and telling me why they should be bowling.

“Meanwhile, our opening bowlers were bowling offies.”

Cooper said Centrals joined in the evening’s festivities and he thanked them for their support.

“It was nice to see the whole competition come together for a really good cause,” he said.

Showing he has lost nothing, Northsiders’ committee member Kev Cumming reportedly took out the biggest six prize for the second year.