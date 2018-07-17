Help for struggling families

WITH 15 per cent of the population experiencing food insecurity at some point every year, Foodbank and Woolworths are appealing to Ipswich region residents to support its national public appeal and help meet the rise in need for food assistance over the winter period.

The 2018 Foodbank Rumbling Tummies report found more than one in five children in Australia have experienced food insecurity in the last 12 months, with 652,000 Australians seeking food relief via .

Nearly two million meals were provided a month to Queensland residents. But many are still going without, with an additional one million meals required every month to meet demand.

From now until July 24, Woolworths customers in the Ipswich region can add a $2 Foodbank token donation to their shop, with 100 per cent of funds raised going to Foodbank to deliver more food and groceries at a time of year when families most desperately need it.

Foodbank Australia's CEO Brianna Casey said the Winter Appeal at Woolworths helped families at a time when it was most needed.

"At this time of the year, we have families struggling to make ends meet, with meal-skipping becoming standard practice, particularly for parents,” she said.

"With 40 per cent of food insecure households families with dependent children, it's crucial that we do more to get food on their dining tables.

"This appeal provides us with an opportunity to remind Australians about the ongoing hunger issues which affects so many families, individuals and children, at the same time as securing additional food to assist them.”