FASSIFERN Falcon Junior AFL team needs your help.

Between 2pm Tuesday, February 2 and 7am the next morning, five AFL sign-on signs were stolen from various locations around the district.

The signs were taken from Boonah Rathdowney Rd, Ipswich Boonah Rd, on the Kalbar Connection Rd and two locations on Boonah Fassifern Rd.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about these offences, please contact Sergeant Wayne Noffke at the Boonah Police Station.