Help brighten up family Christmas

Two of Ipswich's major shopping centres have joined a statewide campaign to help battling families enjoy Christmas.

Every week in Queensland 100,000 people rely on food relief from Foodbank Queensland.

It is not only the homeless or jobless who rely on this assistance, but also the working poor asking for help to feed their families.

Retail First, which encompasses Booval Fair and Redbank Plaza in the Ipswich region, has teamed up with All Purpose Transport to raise 40 tonnes of food donations, and to assist with Foodbank's increased demand for food assistance over the Christmas season.

Collection cages are located outside every supermarket, encouraging customers to donate any non-perishable food items that could help feed a family in need.

