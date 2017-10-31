Help Beaudesert make a positive difference

HELPING OTHERS: Julie Ferguson and Ellen Logan about to head off to walk the streets of Beaudesert, selling fresh daffodils.

WHEN it comes to raising money for cancer research, a group of dedicated volunteers from Beaudesert are always ready to help.

Members from the Cancer Council Queensland Beaudesert Branch have been instrumental in organising various gala charity events and selling merchandise to raise vital funds for the organisation.

For more than two decades, volunteers have put in the hard yards to organise community events such as the Relay For Life and the Hibernian Race Day.

Volunteers also spend plenty of time in shopping malls by selling merchandise such as pins, pens, teddy bears and fresh daffodils.

When the group first began in 1991, they first donated $51.50 to the cause. To date, they have raised $180,000 - an achievement which is certainly very impressive.

The group currently has approximately 10 members, and to continue raising money to find a cure for cancer, existing members are putting a call out in the hope of attracting some more volunteers.

Cancer Council Queensland Beaudesert Branch president Julie Ferguson said joining the group was a great way to help create a cancer free future.

"Sadly, everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer," she said.

"I joined the group because I lost my husband to cancer.

"But this is a great way to raise money for a wonderful cause.

"If you can raise money for research you can stop someone else going through what I have been through."

Branch secretary Ellen Logan said members always had fun when they got together.

"We are just a group of friends who meet over coffee and talk about what we can do for the community," she said.

"Even if you can help a little bit, that would be great, because every little bit helps."

To join, phone Ellen on 5543 1223 or email wjlogan@bigpond.com.