Hellbent Eagles target Bluebirds

BIG SHOES: Raymond Baira could have a vital role should Goodna custodian Ono So'oialo not start.

BIG SHOES: Raymond Baira could have a vital role should Goodna custodian Ono So'oialo not start. Rob Williams

"SWIFTS will have to be pretty damn good.''

That is the assessment of Goodna coach Corey Kirk ahead of Sunday's Ipswich A-Grade do-or-die preliminary final at the North Ipswich Reserve.

Kirk said his players held a frank discussion critiquing their own performance after the major semi-final loss to the Brethren last weekend.

Kirk conceded the Eagles were not at their formidable best and were determined to make amends.

"We were ordinary,” he said.

"We've taken ownership of that and worked on areas that we identified we needed to improve. We're going to be a lot better.”

Kirk said his accomplished playing group was always honest with itself. He warned the Bluebirds that Goodna rarely delivered shoddy performances in succession.

"There is a lot of pride and experience,” he said.

"We gave Brothers too much possession and made too many errors.

"I'm pretty confident if we hold the ball, we will come away with the win.”

The Eagles have preyed on Bluebirds twice this season, handing them a 46-0 thumping in the second fixture and overpowering them 34-10 in round 16.

A defiant Purga club upset Goodna 38-16 in round nine, proving it has the arsenal to take down its high flying rival.

Second phase play provided by its cohort of skilful and hard-running forwards head-lined by Jake O'Doherty, Tele Salesa and Hala Masila was decisive.

At full strength for the first time in coach Damian O'Donohue's two-year reign, an excited Bluebirds line-up is well-placed to replicate the mid-season ambush.

"There is a good vibe around the team,” he said.

"Something special is building and we're looking forward to it.”

Experienced mentor O'Donohue has been here before. He knows what is required and he knows it is too late to make significant changes.

While he is cautious of being burned by Goodna's game breakers, he said his team would focus on its own preparations and get ready to lay it all on the line.

"We just have to keep building on what we have in place already and get better and better,” O'Donohue said.

Kirk is sweating on the fitness of big gun Ono So'oialo. The fullback watched from the sidelines last week after injuring his ankle at work.

Considered a 60 per cent chance of lining up, So'oialo is doing everything he can to expedite his recovery and will undergo a fitness test on Saturday.

Kirk said So'oialo was a crucial cog in Goodna's machine and it would be a shame for his star to miss the year's two most important matches after he dominated the competition.

"He is a massive part of our team,” Kirk said.

"He knows his body better than anyone else.

"He is a tough bugger but he is not selfish. If he doesn't think he can get through, he won't take the field.”

Should So'oialo rule himself out, Raymond Baira will shift to fullback. Lock Saunda Seumanutafa is out with a shoulder injury.

Hooker Ben Thorburn will shift to lock and Morris Ekeroma will start at nine.

Game Day

RLI Junior preliminary finals Saturday

1.15pm: Under 13 - Brothers v Redbank

2.30pm: Under 14 - Brothers v Norths

4pm: Under 15 - Norths v Redbank

5.30pm: Under 16 - Redbank v Goodna

7pm: Under 18 - Goodna v Brothers

Senior preliminary finals Sunday (sun)

11.30am: Under 20 - Goodna v Redbank

1.15pm: Reserve Grade - Brothers v Fassifern

3pm: A-Grade - Goodna v Swifts