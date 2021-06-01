‘Hell on Earth’: DV victim ‘beaten to pulp’ every day

NEVER sure when a fist might crash into her face or when she would be dragged from her bed, domestic violence victim Kaye* was afraid to sleep.

Forty-five years ago Kaye (whose name has changed for legal reasons), then a mother-of-one, became involved in a relationship with a man who was "charming, passionate and caring", giving up her home and possessions to travel to a town in North Queensland.

"I can still remember the first time that he hit me, the shock that this person could change so quickly from the man of my dreams to my worst nightmare," Kaye said.

"I found myself trapped without any resources or ability to get away from him.

"It was the beginning of 11 years of utter hell on Earth (where) I was beaten to a pulp daily."

She said it was a different time when women were expected to "know their place" and what happened in people's homes was their own business.

There were days when she couldn't recognise her image in the mirror and entered a "punch-drunk zombie like state".

Domestic violence survivor Kaye shared her horrific story of abuse.

"I was physically, emotionally, psychologically, economically and sexually abused," she said.

"He claimed I was his 'property' that he could do what he wanted with.

"I was there for his personal use, his 'sport', leaving it hard for me to function.

"His capacity for violence was terrifying and traumatic, he would strangle me until I was losing consciousness then would beat me until I came too."

After being coward punched in the side of her head against a concrete wall, she sustained a brain injury and was hospitalised.

Kaye said every aspect of her life was controlled, even her access to birth control - which forced her to carry four of his children.

"The fear is palpable and overwhelming, the other thing that had a traumatising effect on me was the indifference from the police when I sought help," she said.

"It was just swept under the carpet for so many years."

After being bashed with a cricket bat and hospitalised, she reported him to police and they opted not to proceed with the charges and he was never convicted for any of his actions.

Fearing for her children's safety and her own, Kaye plotted their escape, getting picked up and driven to a women's shelter in Townsville.

Kaye fled to a women’s shelter and has never looked back.

"God bless them, those women changed my life and my children's lives forever.

"They gave me inner strength, they empowered and encouraged me," she said.

"Forty five years later, I hear the stories of today's victims and I pray they become survivors and get away from this, to break this disgraceful cycle, because it is an intergenerational cycle, that grows every year, and I don't see it stopping or improving any time soon."

Kaye said there was much more support available for people these days and Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month was an opportunity to confront the problem head on.

"I'd love to eradicate domestic violence from society. It would be so good," she said.

"Please don't just stay there and wallow in it.

"It's gonna put you in an early grave, or leave you disabled like I am.

"You don't let the cowards and the bullies of the world break you.

"You can have a life, go find a better world for yourself and your children to grow up in."

Originally published as 'Hell on Earth': DV victim 'beaten to pulp' every day