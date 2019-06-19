'Hell of a show' for Fernvale: campdraft organisers push on

GRAB your Akubra and pull on your best pair of jeans - the Fernvale Campdraft is back on.

The annual event has been held almost every year since 1947, but it almost didn't happen this year.

Secretary Pamela Andrew said tough times had made an impact on the sport.

"We had to cancel our draft earlier (this year) due to the tough conditions with the drought, we were limited on our cattle numbers,” Ms Andrew said.

"So we're quite excited to have enough cattle to run a draft - be it smaller than normal.”

The 2019 Golden Stirrup Campdraft will run this weekend. With 1000 nominations for runs it's going to be a hell of a show.

Sadly, Ms Andrew said, conditions meant there was only likely to be 500 runs available.

"We'd love to be able to take more, it's difficult to turn people away when campdrafting is such a growing sport. The nominations reflect how popular it is.”

This year will also be special for the association, with its new facilities ready to go.

A steel ring has replaced the original timber structure, and the grandstand and cattle yards have also been rebuilt.

The work was made possible by more than $185,000 in grants from the Queensland Government's Get in the Game and Somerset Regional Council.

Ms Andrews said the grants had been a fantastic boost for the association and were also a a benefit for other sporting groups in the region.

"Because the quality of the grounds have improved so much, so many other sporting bodies use it - it's become more of a community equine sport area,” she said.