Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
READY: Pamela Andrew and campdraft association president Joel Hill .
READY: Pamela Andrew and campdraft association president Joel Hill . Dominic Elsome
News

'Hell of a show' for Fernvale: campdraft organisers push on

19th Jun 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GRAB your Akubra and pull on your best pair of jeans - the Fernvale Campdraft is back on.

The annual event has been held almost every year since 1947, but it almost didn't happen this year.

Secretary Pamela Andrew said tough times had made an impact on the sport.

"We had to cancel our draft earlier (this year) due to the tough conditions with the drought, we were limited on our cattle numbers,” Ms Andrew said.

"So we're quite excited to have enough cattle to run a draft - be it smaller than normal.”

The 2019 Golden Stirrup Campdraft will run this weekend. With 1000 nominations for runs it's going to be a hell of a show.

Sadly, Ms Andrew said, conditions meant there was only likely to be 500 runs available.

"We'd love to be able to take more, it's difficult to turn people away when campdrafting is such a growing sport. The nominations reflect how popular it is.”

This year will also be special for the association, with its new facilities ready to go.

A steel ring has replaced the original timber structure, and the grandstand and cattle yards have also been rebuilt.

The work was made possible by more than $185,000 in grants from the Queensland Government's Get in the Game and Somerset Regional Council.

Ms Andrews said the grants had been a fantastic boost for the association and were also a a benefit for other sporting groups in the region.

"Because the quality of the grounds have improved so much, so many other sporting bodies use it - it's become more of a community equine sport area,” she said.

fernvale campdraft get in the game golden stirrup campdraft somerset regional council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: 700 bits of memorabilia bought with your money

    PHOTOS: 700 bits of memorabilia bought with your money

    Council News You paid for them, and now the council wants to know what you want to do with them.

    UN boss flies high for Pacific meetings

    premium_icon UN boss flies high for Pacific meetings

    News The Spartan proved well-suited for supporting the task.

    Preparing RAAF working dogs for important job ahead

    premium_icon Preparing RAAF working dogs for important job ahead

    News Pups are about to graduate "primary school”.

    IN COURT: Full names of 199 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 199 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.