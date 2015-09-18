Helidon Spa goes to auction: Residents have to leave

A LEAFLET obtained by The Chronicle last week details how 63 accommodation cabins at the Helidon Mineral Spa Resort are going under the hammer next month.

The resort, which has been subject to numerous development stoushes with Lockyer Valley Regional Council over the years, has informed residents that their stay at the resort will come to an end when the movable dwellings are auctioned off on November 18.

The leaflet advertises the cabins as "ready-made tourist or staff accommodations" and lists a removal time of "four weeks or by negotiation with landlord for extra time".

Owner Khaled Hammoud took over the site in 2004 and while plans for the land are unclear, the auctioneer involved with the sale confirmed that a new development was planned, set to give the site a complete makeover.

TASC Toowoomba tenancy advocate Kerry Wicks said that while the legal amount of notice has been given to residents, the organisation was concerned about the sheer volume of people trying to find a home in the region.

"We are concerned that about 100 residents are going to find we (Toowoomba) are already short on housing," she said.

"My main concern is about the influx of people flooding the Toowoomba market trying to find somewhere to live."