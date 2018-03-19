Helicopter strikes powerlines, man hit in the face by wires

A HELICOPTER has reportedly struck powerlines on the Mid North Coast this afternoon, seeing an occupant struck in the face by broken wires.

The male occupant of the helicopter, aged in his 40s, was struck in the face by the recoiling powerlines after they were cut by the helicopter's rotor blades, emergency services were told.

The incident happened just after 2pm at Pappinbarra Rd, Pappinbarra, north-west of Wauchope.

Ambulance media said the man was struck in the face and shoulder by the low tension wires.

The helicopter performed an emergency landing in a nearby paddock and the man was taken to a farmhouse for treatment.

Paramedics arrived on scene around 4pm.

"The man was transported to Port Macquarie Base Hospital complaining of blurred vision and suffering soft tissue injuries to his cheek and shoulder," an Ambulance Media spokeswoman said.

It is understood the helicopter was identifying weeds from the air at the time of the incident.