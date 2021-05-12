Helicopter rescue appeals for lifesaving donations

Twenty-five years ago, John Bavea had a dream that a service was needed to keep the people of Central Queensland safe, in a region as diverse as it is vast.

It was the beginning of RACQ Capricorn Rescue.

Now the service is capable of first-class aeromedical retrieval and search and rescue operations, and is on call 24/7, 365 days a year, free of charge.

It has rescued more than 9000 people so far and in its 25th year is asking for help with its 2021 Annual Appeal.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue requires more than $10 million annually to continue running, 60 per cent of which it receives from the State Government.

Operations Manager Kirsty Wooler said: "In previous years the community have dug deep and supported our service through our annual appeal, for which we are incredibly grateful.

"This year our appeal has a dual purpose as we call on the community to not only support us in reaching our target of raising $150,000, but to also help us celebrate 25 years of saving lives in Central Queensland.

"In addition to jumping on board during the appeal, there are many other ways for the community to celebrate RACQ CapRescue reaching this major milestone, including our 25th Anniversary Ball in July, Community Open Day and book launch, and our ever popular Degustation in September."